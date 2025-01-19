Farrah Abraham denied return to Teen Mom franchise

Farrah Abraham’s hopes of returning to MTV have been denied.

After briefly re-emerging in the Teen Mom franchise in 2022, Farrah stepped away from reality TV to focus on other endeavors.

However, the 33-year-old single mom expressed an interest in sharing her storyline with Teen Mom fans again.

But, according to a recent series of Instagram Stories shared by Farrah, she was rejected by MTV producers due to budget constraints.

Farrah’s Instagram Story slides were captured and shared on Instagram by @tm_chatter.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the post, Farrah asked her followers, “Does the new season of Teen Mom show suffering, stagnation, codependency? Rather then super Sweet Teen Mom?”

Farrah Abraham — who touts herself as “GREATEST OF ALL TIME TEEN MOM” in her Instagram bio — continued her rant, claiming that MTV “got sold” and, therefore, had to choose “cheaper” cast members who are in debt and “broken” relationships.

In another slide, Farrah wrote that after making her wait for months, Teen Mom’s producers decided that they “do not have a budget” to allow her to return to the franchise.

Farrah then alleged that MTV doesn’t care about its fans, only its “own pockets.”

The former adult entertainment performer also contended that the current cast members are “severely” underpaid.

Farrah ended the rant by promising her followers that she would return to reality TV one way or another, telling them they deserve “greater TV to watch.”

“[I] will make it happen,” she professed.

Farrah promises a return to reality TV

Last year, as Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah claimed that Teen Mom “needed” her back.

Her assertion was made after news broke that another contentious cast member, Jenelle Evans, was returning to the franchise.

However, Jenelle was reportedly not asked to return for Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and isn’t featured in the new season’s latest preview clips.

Farrah’s controversial Teen Mom career

Farrah shot to stardom in 2009 when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant.

She was later cast on Teen Mom, sharing her story of becoming a teenage mother and suffering the tragic loss of her daughter Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood.

Farrah caused quite a stir during her time on Teen Mom, both on camera and off.

In 2017, MTV released Farrah after they discovered she was working in the adult entertainment industry.

In 2023, Farrah spoke out against MTV for “wrongfully” firing her.

After learning her former castmates were engaging in similar online professions, Farrah complained they weren’t fired, too, calling her termination a “wrongful firement.”

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Thursday, January 30 at 8/7c on MTV.