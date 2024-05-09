Jenelle Evans returns to Teen Mom amid split from David Eason

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is back – and so is Jenelle Evans.

It has been five years since Jenelle last filmed with the network after being let go.

The former Teen Mom 2 star has filmed a few times with Briana DeJesus, but now, she is back to tell her story after splitting from her husband, David Eason.

This isn’t a full-time position, but she will be filming with some of the other women and telling her version of events.

Jenelle was a part of the trailer for Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after rumblings about her return began earlier this year.

While the capacity of her role hasn’t been made clear, the idea that she is returning to the network and show she trashed is puzzling.

Jenelle Evans is ready for a fresh start

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will feature some of the favorite moms from the franchise.

Updates about their lives will be shared, including details about Jenelle Evans’ split from her husband, David Eason.

She has been friendly with Briana DeJesus for a while now, and Jade Cline has also seen Jenelle occasionally because of her close friendship with Briana.

Jenelle can be heard in a voiceover in the trailer, saying, “I think it’ll be good to have a fresh start.”

It will be interesting to see where crossovers happen, especially with some cast members not particularly fond of Jenelle.

How much tea will Jenelle spill about what happened between her and David?

Who is returning to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter for Season 2?

Jenelle Evans won’t be the only new face for Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

After Mackenzie McKee cleared the air with Cheyenne Floyd during Teen Mom Family Reunion, she will appear and share her story.

Cheyenne, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell will round out the cast.

The trailer footage shares significant milestones in the Teen Mom OG girls’ lives. Amber’s daughter and Bentley’s son are learning to drive. The former teen moms are now moms of teens, and viewers have watched the kids grow up within the franchise.

With the return of Jenelle and Mackenzie to the franchise, it seems Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is here to stay – at least for a little while.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Thursday, May 30, at 8/7c on MTV.