Jenelle Evans ‘scared’ to spill ex David Eason’s ‘dark’ secrets: ‘My life would be on the line’

Jenelle Evans fans are begging her to spill the tea about her estranged husband, David Eason, but she doesn’t think that’s a safe idea.

She finally pulled the trigger and kicked David to the curb, but it appears that her estranged husband still has a hold over her.

The former Teen Mom 2 star admits she’s afraid for her life if she airs David’s dirty laundry on social media.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Jenelle flat-out refused to share any details when a fan requested she do so.

Jenelle opened her DMs, encouraging her followers to “chit chat” with her on Friday.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One fan of the former MTV star wrote, “Tell us all of David’s secrets.”

Jenelle Evans tells her fans that spilling David Eason’s secrets would put her life ‘on the line’

“Not the right time,” Jenelle responded to a fan asking for David’s secrets, adding, “But also I’m scared and feel like my life would be on the line.”

According to Jenelle, she has plenty of dirt on David that no one else knows about besides her.

But Jenelle isn’t ready to come forward just yet.

Jenelle answers fan questions. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Another one of her followers submitted a message regarding David that read, “He screams narcissistic on every TikTok live he does.”

“Don’t let ANYTHING he says get to u,” the fan added.

In response, Jenelle told her fans “Everything he’s saying he’s just doing it to make himself ‘look better’ but in actuality he knows the person he truly is behind closed doors.”

Jenelle added, “He has some dark secrets no one knows but me.”

Jenelle filed for a permanent separation from David last month

The former Teen Mom 2 star recently split from her husband of nearly seven years, David Eason.

Jenelle seemed committed to sticking by David’s side, despite his contentious behavior and her fans urging her to leave him for years.

On February 23, Jenelle filed for a legal separation from David due to his alleged “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” problems, and “refusal to work” while “recklessly” spending her income, per The Sun.

According to the outlet, Jenelle referenced David shooting and killing their French bulldog, Nugget, in 2019, as well as his current felony charge for allegedly strangling her eldest child, son Jace Evans.

Per Jenelle’s filing, she and David officially separated on February 16, 2024, “with the intent that the separation be permanent.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.