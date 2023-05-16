Jenelle Evans defends her marriage to David Eason amid criticism

Why is Jenelle Evans still with David Eason? It’s a question that Teen Mom fans have been asking for years, and now Jenelle is supplying them with an answer.

Jenelle and David have faced their fair share of ups and downs over the years, though Teen Mom fans would argue they’ve faced more downs than ups.

The couple began dating in 2015, and by 2017, they were married with one child, their daughter, Ensley.

Despite a rollercoaster relationship, Jenelle has remained by David’s side.

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram Story, Jenelle responded to a follower who asked, “Why are you still with David even though he blocks you all the time and cheats on you?”

Jenelle responded, and although she didn’t explicitly state the reasons why, she did claim that David has never been unfaithful to her.

Former MTV star Jenelle Evans explains why she stays with David Eason

“David has never cheated on me,” Jenelle began. “Never even caught him talking to another girl before but he doesn’t want me to tag him if I’m mad.”

Jenelle responded to a follower who asked her why she sticks it out with David. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics reported in December 2022, Jenelle claimed that David blocked her number. Taking to Facebook, Jenelle wrote, “So why did you block my number?”

“Wish you cared about me as much as Facebook,” Jenelle wrote to David in a subsequent Facebook post.

About a week later, Jenelle hinted at trouble in paradise when she wrote in an Instagram Story that she was out celebrating her 31st birthday without her husband by her side.

“Tell me where [David Eason is] cuz it’s my birthday at midnight and he’s gone,” Jenelle’s Story read. She also posed for photos without her wedding band on, further fueling rumors they had split.

Jenelle threatened to file for divorce from David and bad-mouthed him on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Back in 2019, it looked as though Jenelle and David were ready to call it quits for good. In a since-deleted Instagram post in October 2019, Jenelle wrote, “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

Jenelle continued, telling her followers that she had filed papers to begin the divorce process.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Jenelle continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

However, Jenelle and David reconciled in March 2020, and she returned to the North Carolina home they currently share.

During a cameo appearance in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter last season, Jenelle bad-mouthed David on camera. She complained that they hadn’t been getting along and blamed it on the fact that David wasn’t working and she was supporting their family.

“So I’m just like, I’m so fed up, and I’ve been giving him like the cold shoulder, not really talking to him,” Jenelle said in front of MTV’s cameras.

After the episode aired, Jenelle recorded a YouTube video explaining that she wasn’t in a good place during filming and claimed that she and David were doing “much better” at the time.

Jenelle says her son Jace is ‘happy’ to have his stepdad David around

These days, things look to have calmed down between Jenelle and David — at least for now. David is now fulfilling his role as stepdad to Jenelle’s eldest child, Jace.

After Jenelle was awarded full custody of the teenager, she told E! News that David gives Jace dating advice and has taught him how to hunt, fish, and repair dirt bikes.

“Jace needed a father figure, and I can tell how happy Jace is having one around,” Jenelle said of David’s involvement in her son’s life.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.