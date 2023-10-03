Jenelle Evans’ son Jace removed from her care, placed under CPS, after claims David Eason ‘assaulted’ him

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is dealing with some heavy issues after her son, Jace, was removed from her care following allegations that he was assaulted by her husband, David Eason.

Since Jenelle was awarded full custody of the 14-year-old earlier this year, Jace has run away from home three times.

Most recently, Jace disappeared from his North Carolina home on Thursday last week before being found safe on Friday.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that the teenager was then taken to a hospital.

According to a police report, the teen allegedly told his grandmother and former caretaker, Barbara Evans (Jenelle’s mom), that he had run away after Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, “assaulted” him.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup’s report, Jenelle phoned 911 after Jace went missing and reportedly told authorities that she believed her mom, Barbara, was harboring her son.

However, when police were dispatched to Barbara’s home, Jace was nowhere to be found.

Barbara Evans told authorities Jace claimed David Eason ‘assaulted’ him

According to the report, Barbara then told police Jace had called her earlier that evening.

The police report reads, “Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence… She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding…”

Barbara also told authorities that Jace had asked her to pick him up, but due to “ongoing legal and custody issues,” she had to deny her grandson’s request. Because Jenelle has custody of Jace, she could, in theory, have filed kidnapping charges against Barbara had she chosen to take Jace into her care.

Once Jace was located, he was taken to a North Carolina hospital, where The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Barbara was seen on Saturday.

Jace removed from Jenelle and David’s care and placed in CPS custody

After reports began running rampant online, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed last night that Jace has since been removed from Jenelle’s care and has been placed in CPS (child protective services) custody.

The outlet also reports that Jenelle and David had already been under investigation by the DSS (department of social services)/CPS before Jace’s third run-away incident.

Jenelle took to Twitter on Monday amid all of the online chatter in an attempt to set the record straight in a series of tweets.

In one such tweet, Jenelle accused her mom, Barbara, of not “speaking [to] or visiting” her kids since July and used the hashtag #ToxicParents.

In another tweet, Jenelle wrote that the situation “isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not” and accused Barbara of saying “a lot of untrue things lately.”

Jenelle defended herself on Twitter. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans asks for privacy following Jace’s disappearance

On Saturday, Jenelle had previously taken to social media to request privacy from her fans and critics and turned off commenting on her Instagram and TikTok posts.

Jenelle recorded herself from her kitchen and said, “I just want privacy for me and my family right now. Jace has been located. He’s safe…I just want to keep my content away from the drama right now.”

“I want to get back to making normal content, so if I don’t address certain issues, please don’t badger me for it,” Jenelle added. “Thank you.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.