Jenelle Evans glad she attended Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit party ‘last minute,’ agreed to let MTV film her

Jenelle is glad she attended Briana’s party. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans attended her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit victory party earlier this month, and although she debated staying home, she says she’s happy she went.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Briana announced her “Bash Kail” lawsuit victory party after Kail Lowry’s defamation of character suit filed against her was dismissed.

Jenelle teetered back and forth about whether to attend but ultimately decided to take a flight from North Carolina to Florida to join Briana and her posse. Jenelle received backlash for attending Briana’s party, but now she’s clearing the air and wants the naysayers to know that she doesn’t regret going.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans doesn’t regret attending Briana DeJesus’ party

Taking to her YouTube channel on May 23, Jenelle recorded a video she called “Went to Bri’s party and started Only Fans ✨🙃.”

“Yeah, I went to Briana’s party when I said if I didn’t know if I wanted to go. But I’m just gonna do a quick overview of that and then get into what I’ve really been up to lately,” Jenelle told her 263K subscribers.

“Um, so, I went to Briana’s party, and we had a lot of fun. At the last minute, I wasn’t gonna go, and you know what? I ended going overnight, and I flew back like two days later, and we had so much fun, y’all.”

Jenelle said that everyone got along and that Briana was a great party host: “Like, it actually was great because everyone got along, there [weren’t] any arguments, there [weren’t] any fights, no disagreements…”

“If you haven’t heard me say before, Briana was super accommodating. We stayed in an Airbnb that she rented out … it was a pretty nice place.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Will Jenelle appear on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?

Jenelle added that “everyone was really nice” and says she “got along with everyone.” Somewhat surprisingly, since she was fired by MTV in 2019, Jenelle revealed that she was filmed by an MTV crew.

The former reality TV star added that MTV cameras were present for the event, and they filmed her after she signed an agreement to film. With a new Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter, currently in production, this raises the question: will Jenelle appear on Teen Mom again?

Viewers will have to wait to find out, but in the meantime, Jenelle wants her critics to know that Briana’s party was nothing more than a friendly get-together.

Jenelle told her YouTube subscribers, “So for everyone freaking the hell out about this party, it was really about friends coming together and hanging out in the end.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.