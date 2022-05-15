Inside Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ extravagant Kail Lowry lawsuit victory party

Briana’s lawsuit victory party was this weekend and she pulled out all the stops. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus pulled out all the stops for her lawsuit victory party this weekend.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Briana planned her “Bash Kail” party after learning that Kail Lowry’s lawsuit against her was dismissed.

Briana DeJesus hosts lavish ‘Bash Kail’ party over the weekend, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans attends

As promised, Briana put on quite the extravaganza, which included a tattoo artist for her guests, a DJ (whose identity might surprise Teen Mom 2 fans), hair and makeup services, a photo booth, and plenty of food and drink.

Briana hired professional party planners for the event, as well as cupcake artists and a cinematographer.

Among Briana’s guest list was a former Teen Mom 2 co-star who also happens to be one of Kail’s enemies: Jenelle Evans. Jenelle previously teased that she would fly from her home in North Carolina to Briana’s native state of Florida for the bash, and she made good on her promise.

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Handling the party’s music for the evening was Briana’s hired DJ, Luis Hernandez, who also happens to be her ex and (deadbeat) baby daddy to their daughter Stella. Briana’s BFF Shae captured some footage of Briana dancing, getting awfully close to Luis as he DJed.

In her Instagram Stories, Jenelle shared that she took advantage of Briana’s tattoo services and got herself some new ink, seemingly to commemorate Briana’s legal victory. Jenelle sported a dollar sign tattoo on her outer wrist and captioned it, “Sooo @_brianadejesus [won].. did I mention?”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219 and @shae_kogut/Instagram

In another slide, Jenelle posed with Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus, her BFF Shae Kogut, and Bri’s Teen Mom 2 co-star and other BFF, Jade Cline. The ladies posed for a mirror selfie as they took shots from syringes.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana went all out for her ‘Bash Kail’ party

The theme for Briana’s party, Case Closed, was set off with a pink backdrop for her guests to snap photos. Among the desserts were letters that spelled out “Winner” and a scale of justice sat on the table as part of the legal victory-themed décor.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus and @shae_kogut/Instagram

Briana also employed the help of BFF Jade’s new hair salon, Mane and Marble Hair Studios, as well as a makeup artist for the event.

It looked as though cameras were on location for the party, indicating that it might have been filmed for a future episode of Teen Mom 2 or possibly the rumored, combined-cast spinoff, Teen Mom Legacy.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.