Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans teases attending Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit party

Will Jenelle attend Briana’s lawsuit victory party? Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 former co-stars Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus may cross paths once again and come together for a unique celebration.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, the defamation lawsuit that Kail Lowry filed against Briana was dismissed by a judge last month.

In response to her victory, Briana is planning a “Bash Kail” lawsuit victory party that will reportedly include cast members from the Teen Mom franchise. Briana has also invited MTV’s cameras to the bash, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether they’ll film the event.

One of Briana’s former Teen Mom 2 castmates, Jenelle, recently answered a Q&A on Instagram and some of her fans were curious whether she’d be attending.

Is Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans going to Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit win party?

“Go to Bri’s party,” read one submission from a fan of Jenelle’s. The former Teen Mom 2 star teased, “I know right? Lol I might…”

In a second question box, Jenelle received a message that read, “Come to my party!!!!!!” presumably a message submitted by Briana during the Q&A. Jenelle answered, “Maybeeee, I’ll let you know next week.”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Both Jenelle and Briana have beef with Kail, stemming from years ago. Teen Mom 2 fans might remember when Kail extended an olive branch by sending Jenelle some merchandise from her Pothead hair care line, only for Jenelle to set it ablaze.

Last year, Jenelle spoke out about Kail’s lawsuit filed against Briana and said, “[Briana and I] spoke not too long ago on the phone and we talked about the Kail lawsuit and how dumb it was.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana offering tattoos to guests, Kail Lowry’s ex-boyfriend to attend

More details have emerged about Briana’s party since reports surfaced. The 27-year-old mom of two took to her own Instagram Stories over the weekend and shared some more information about her upcoming shindig.

“Looking for a tatty lord to come to my party and do mini sessions. Little tattoos for the guest ❤ hmu,” Briana wrote, sharing that guests at her party will be able to get inked during the celebration.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Kail’s ex-boyfriend Malik Montgomery is another one of Briana’s allies, as he is no longer on good terms with Kail either. In a now-deleted tweet from Briana, Malik suggested that he’ll be attending her party too.

“You don’t need to bring a bottle, we got an open bar,” Briana responded to a follower to offered to bring a bottle of wine to the bash. Malik showed up in the comments and simply replied, “👀👀,” implying that he’s interested in attending.

Although Briana is celebrating her lawsuit win against Kail, the legal process isn’t over quite yet. Briana has said that she intends to countersue Kail to recoup over $120k in attorney fees.

The Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday, May 10 at 8/7 on MTV.