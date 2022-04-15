Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry threatens to sue ex-boyfriend for breaching NDA on social media

Could Kail Lowry be filing another lawsuit? Teen Mom 2 sleuths say she’s threatening to sue an ex-boyfriend. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 sleuths say Kail Lowry is threatening yet another lawsuit, this time against an ex-boyfriend for breaching a non-disclosure agreement.

Kail recently hosted an ex-boyfriend on her new podcast, Barely Famous, but didn’t reveal his identity. However, some Teen Mom 2 fans did some detective work and believe him to be Malik Montgomery.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Malik went live on Instagram, telling his followers he was considering writing a book about his relationship with Kail, which reportedly ended badly.

Kail Lowry’s ex Malik Montgomery comes forward with receipts after Kail threatens to sue him

Now, new receipts have come forward, provided by Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram, that show a screenshot of Malik commenting on another Teen Mom fan account.

The post by Teen Mom Fanz claimed to have identified Kail’s new boyfriend, who Chris Lopez says moved in with her and her four sons. In the comments, Malik joked about being replaced by a younger man: “Played me for the kid 😂😂😂 thrive on girl.”

In another post by Teen Mom Shade Room, screenshot receipts show a text message conversation, presumably between Malik and Kail, which Malik shared to his Instagram Stories and set to the aptly-titled song Sue Me by Wale, featuring Kelly Price.

“You commented on the f***ing shade room and you signed an NDA,” read the text presumably from Kail. “So now, you can get f****ing sued.”

What appeared to be Malik’s response read, “NDA expired in feb of this year. But go on.”

After catching up on all of the drama between Kail and Malik, Teen Mom 2 fans voiced their opinions on the drama.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to drama between Kail and Malik

Malik was one of the first to comment. He didn’t back down from his position and let Teen Mom 2 fans know he’s going to utilize his freedom of speech: “We gonna exercise the first amendment over here believe me.”

Another Teen Mom fan account, Teen Mom Talk, simply commented, “Chile…”

One of Mailk’s supporters wrote, “Its him knowing when its expired! Go off King 😂😍”

Another commenter joked, “She bout to sue us all for commenting.”

“The courts gotta be sick of her and want to sue her at this point,” commented another one of Malik’s fans, mocking Kail’s current entanglement with the court system. Kail is currently embroiled in a messy defamation of character lawsuit she filed against her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus.

With all of the chaos in her personal life, it’s easy to see why Kail has stepped back, at least temporarily, from sharing her story with Teen Mom 2 cameras – unless, of course, she gets her own spinoff show.

