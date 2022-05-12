New details on cast-combination spinoff Teen Mom Legacy, find out which moms made the cut

The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will combine for Teen Mom Legacy. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are combining for a first-ever spinoff of its kind, Teen Mom Legacy.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, some of the moms are combining their storylines into one conglomerate show.

Not every cast member from the franchise will be included in Teen Mom Legacy, however.

New details about combined-cast spinoff Teen Mom Legacy

So, which moms made the cut? The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared all of the new details that have emerged about the spinoff.

According to a behind-the-scenes source, the show’s working title is Teen Mom Legacy. The source shared, “It could change but they’re pretty set on that. They think the girls on this show have a ‘legacy’ because they’ve been on TV for so long.”

The outlet reports that filming began in March, with producers from both OG and Teen Mom 2 working on the show. Included among the cast from Teen Mom OG are Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd. Joining Teen Mom Legacy from the cast of Teen Mom 2 are Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline.

A production source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that not every mom’s story will make it to the editing room: “Eight girls are filming for the show; whether or not all of the girls’ segments make it into the episodes will depend on how exciting their footage is.”

The source explained that with ratings plummeting and Teen Mom viewers complaining of stale storylines, this new format will deliver the best footage to viewers.

Some Teen Mom OG, 2 cast members to take pay cut amid new show format

“Everyone agrees that the original shows have become stale and forced, with the girls desperately trying to come up with storylines,” the source revealed. “With this format, only the girls with actual events happening in their lives that are film-worthy will make the final cut. The producers hope this will keep everything exciting for the fans, and also for the girls who are filming.”

The new format also means some of the cast will take a pay cut. “The cast only gets paid for the episodes they’re in. If their voice or image doesn’t appear in the episode, they are not paid,” the source explained.

From the casts of Teen Mom 2 and OG, there are two moms who won’t be included in Teen Mom Legacy: Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 and Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to most Teen Mom fans, who know that Kail has hinted for months that she was ending things with MTV and has chosen not to film during most of Season 11. As for Teen Mom Legacy, Kail told Perez Hilton of her choice not to film, “I just don’t want to.”

Mackenzie’s relationships with MTV and her castmates have also been on the rocks, as she’s been excluded from Teen Mom OG events and accused MTV of lying about her being fired. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup’s source claims that although Kail was invited to film and declined the offer, Mackenzie was never asked.

At this time, it’s speculated that Teen Mom Legacy will premiere later this year.

