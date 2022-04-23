Kail Lowry won’t film for Teen Mom combined cast spinoff: ‘I just don’t want to’

Kail Lowry might be done with Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @babymamasnodramapodcast/Instagram

It looks as though Kail Lowry’s days filming for Teen Mom 2 could soon be coming to an end.

Kail, one of the original cast members from Teen Mom 2, has dropped several hints in recent months, signaling that she might not return to the Teen Mom franchise.

During her latest podcast episode of Barely Famous with her guest, media personality, and blogger Perez Hilton, Kail opened up about her intentions when it comes to Teen Mom 2.

Perez brought up the rumors that have been swirling regarding a conglomerate Teen Mom show, combining the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, and wanted to know if Kail would be partaking.

Kail Lowry opens up about filming for Teen Mom: ‘I just don’t want to’

“I don’t… right now, the way that I look at it, I just don’t… I just don’t want to. They asked me, they called me, um and, I congratulated them on, you know, being able to do that,” Kail told Perez.

When Perez pressed Kail to explain why she declined the offer to film and surmised whether not being offered enough money had something to do with it, she revealed, “I think that’s part of it.”

“I just think I also have so much more going on, and that would fit into, you know… there’s ten stories, essentially,” Kail began her explanation. “Um, I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show, and unless they want to offer that to me, or they wanna, you know, work on something like that, I just don’t know that I would be… why am I gonna take a pay cut to do the same amount of work to also not be able to tell my story in its full transparency?”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail wants to control her narrative, focus on podcasting

Kail continued, “I want to do that, you know, despite what other people may say, like, I wanna tell my story, but I want the whole picture painted. I don’t want parts of it to air so that people can fill in their blanks.”

“Um, and that’s just how I feel and I mean, we’ll see, as time goes on, um, what that looks like. But for now, I just love podcasting. Like, I really found, um, something that I love to do, and I really wanna focus on it and grow it,” Kail added.

The reality TV star and mom of four currently hosts three podcasts: Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, and her latest, Barely Famous. She also launched her own podcast network, KILLR.

Whether Kail decides to step away from Teen Mom 2 for good or continue with the franchise is still up in the air. If she can’t reach an agreement with MTV, she has plenty of other business endeavors to fall back on.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.