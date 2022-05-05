Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus throwing a ‘Bash Kail’ lawsuit victory party

Following Kail’s lawsuit against her being dismissed, Briana intends to throw a celebration. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus isn’t quite finished celebrating her lawsuit victory over her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana last summer after Bri made remarks that Kail claimed were untrue and damaging to her character.

Following Kail’s 2020 arrest for allegedly punching her baby daddy Chris Lopez, Briana made statements about her “breaking and entering” into Chris’ mom’s house, which Kail contested, but lost when a judge dismissed the case.

Briana DeJesus to host victory bash celebrating lawsuit win against Kail Lowry

Now, Briana wants to celebrate by throwing a victory bash next weekend. According to sources who spoke with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Briana has invited cast members from the Teen Mom franchise and invited MTV’s cameras to film the event.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed whether MTV will accept Briana’s offer and film the party, sources say, “With as bad as the ratings are right now, they will probably jump on this and film it. If someone tips Kail off, it would make for glorious TV.”

The Ashley’s source also told her that not everyone from Teen Mom is on board with the idea: “Some of the [cast and crew] think it’s really low of Briana to do this.”

They continued, “They don’t think it’s a good look to attend a ‘Bash Kail’ party, especially when they personally have nothing against Kail. It’s messy and immature. A lot of people think this is just Briana trying get the other cast members to pick a ‘side’ between her and Kail. Honestly, most people [in the cast] don’t care enough.”

Reportedly, Jenelle Evans, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 and is another one of Kail’s enemies, has received an invitation.

Over on Twitter, Briana responded to The Ashley’s report, where she quote-retweeted their article reporting the bash. The headline read, “Briana DeJesus planning massive party to celebrate beating Kail Lowry in her lawsuit; inviting MTV & #TeenMom co-stars.”

Briana teases ‘Bash Kail’ party; Teen Mom 2 viewers react

Briana simply tweeted, “You wanna come? 👀”

Briana’s more than 260,000 Twitter followers responded to her tweet and had mixed feelings about a “Bash Kail” celebration.

One of Briana’s followers felt the party was a small-minded idea: “Petty Betty 2.0 😂” they replied to Bri.

Another one of Briana’s critics used the same term to describe her actions and tweeted, “This level of petty is amazing and I am here for it!”

“Just take the win and call it a day,” wrote another one of Briana’s critics. “No reason to make it more than it is.”

Another critic felt similarly: “You’re really dragging this out 😴 it smells a bit obsessed.”

And one of Briana’s followers infused some humor into the conversation, mocking Kail and Javi’s now-infamous meet-up in a Wawa parking lot. “Only if you serve Wawa sandwhiches 👀,” their tweet read.

Kail recently revealed that the lawsuit cost her over $200,000. Although she doesn’t regret spending the money for her cause, it looks as though she might be shelling out even more money Briana’s way after Bri threatened to countersue and collect more than $120,000 in legal fees.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.