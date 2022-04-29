Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry spent over $200,000 in defamation lawsuit against Briana DeJesus and she doesn’t regret it

Kail Lowry doesn’t regret spending over $200,000 in her lawsuit against Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in her lawsuit against Briana DeJesus and she says she has no regrets.

Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against her longtime nemesis Briana last summer. It was recently dismissed by a judge, ruling in Briana’s favor.

Kail talked about the now-closed case during a recent appearance on The Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files.

Kail Lowry admits to spending over $200,000 in lawsuit against Briana DeJesus

The topic of lawsuits came up and Kail opened up about what happened recently with hers and how much money she shelled out as the plaintiff.

“I just got out of a defamation lawsuit. Um, there was no… yeah, I lost, yeah. Well, it was dismissed. I didn’t lose. It was dismissed.”

“It was a waste of $200,000. But, um, you live and you learn,” Kail revealed.

When Nick asked Kail, “What light can you shed on this? Like, why did you lose?” she responded, “I actually don’t regret it because I stood up for myself. I felt like I was taking, just like, a lot and I stood up for myself. So, ultimately if nothing else that’s what I got out of it.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a clip from the podcast and Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the comments section where they sounded off about Kail spending over $200,000 on a lawsuit.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail spending hundreds of thousands of dollars

“200k to stand up for your self ? Baby if you can’t fight just say that 😭,” commented one of Kail’s critics.

Another mocked Kail and wrote, “I didn’t lose, it was dismissed… cause you didn’t win 😂”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“I love Kail BUT She is the ultimate Karen it makes me laugh as she keeps saying she didn’t lose it was dismissed,” read another comment from a Kail critic. “Baby YOU LOST & YOU WASTED $200K.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Kail didn’t need to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend herself: “Standing up for yourself is free. Lol.”

As it turns out, Kail might end up shelling out even more than she already has. Briana recently shared that she intends to countersue Kail to collect attorney fees totaling more than $120k.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.