Teen Mom 2 feud: Briana DeJesus threatens to countersue Kail Lowry for legal fees totaling more than $120K

Briana DeJesus wants Kail Lowry to pay up following her lawsuit victory. Pic credit: MTV

The lawsuit between Teen Mom 2 stars and enemies Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry might be over, but Briana isn’t done just yet with Kail.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a judge ruled in Briana’s favor amid the defamation lawsuit Kail filed against her last summer, dismissing the case.

Although Briana came out victorious, she has some more work to do as far as she is concerned. She wants Kail to pay up so she can recoup some of the financial damages incurred as a result of the lawsuit. Florida law allows the winning party to recover attorney fees from the case’s losing party following the anti-SLAPP motion.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus to countersue Kail Lowry for over $120K in legal fees

Briana took to Twitter on April 19 with a message for her followers regarding the case being over and seeking attorney’s fees.

“Y’all buggin if you think I’m dropping anything lol I want every cent back plus some if that’s what it takes,” Briana told her followers in a now-deleted tweet. “It may have just ended for y’all but it just started for me. ❤”

Briana is seeking attorney’s fees totaling $120,096.87. Briana’s attorney, Marc Randazza, told The Sun, “The anti-SLAPP law gives us the right to seek attorneys’ fees, and we intend to get Ms. Soto every penny to which she is entitled.”

Kail could still file an appeal if Briana follows through with the filing, and the parties could try and settle outside of court. However, if Kail lost again, she would be subject to paying Briana’s court costs a second time.

Briana makes her message clear on social media

Following a social media hiatus, Briana has returned. In addition to her tweet, she shared several pics on her Instagram stories this week, informing her followers of her intentions.

One slide showed a photo of Kail during a past Teen Mom 2 reunion special while the song Got Your Money by Ol’ Dirty Bastard played along with a link to an article reporting on Briana’s plans to countersue Kail.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

In another slide, Briana wrote, “Kail went after me (legally) and now I’m going after her (legally). Briana included a screenshot of a letter from her attorney’s office, the Randazza Legal Group, to Kail’s attorneys.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Kail has yet to speak on Briana’s intentions to file a motion to recover her attorney’s costs from her accounts.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.