Teen Mom 2 fans want to know ‘what in the Wawa parking lot’ is going on between Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry both posted the same cryptic Instagram story. Pic credit: @javim9/@Kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband/baby daddy (one of many) Javi Marroquin recently shared the same quote to their Instagram stories without further explanation, which naturally, stirred the drama pot.

In big white letters over a plain black background, the quote read, “They weren’t sorry when you didn’t know. Remember that.” Kailyn shared it first, and Javi shared it just six hours later, causing major speculation and head-scratching among their followers.

Teen Mom 2 relationships and their subsequent break ups are the epitome of maturity and class, as we so often see every week when said couples calmly discuss their problems with proper communication. Yeah, you didn’t believe that did you?

Speculation was rife in the comments, with one follower hilariously writing, “What in the Wawa parking lot is happening?” Any true fan of Kailyn Lowry or Teen Mom 2 will know this is in reference to the recent cheating scandal involving her and Javi.

Javi propositioned Kailyn for sex in a Wawa parking lot

At the end of 2020, Kailyn revealed during an episode of Teen Mom 2 (which was filmed in 2019) that Javi had tried to have sex with her while he was engaged to fiance Lauren Comeau.

During the episode, Kailyn was irritated with Javi about the drop-off arrangement for their son Lincoln. She complained about his lack of interest in meeting her halfway, yet he was able to drive there to sleep with her.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin posted the same quote to their Instagram stories. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram.

She exclaimed, “He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas and was like ‘hey what’s up?’ then he opened the door and was like, ‘I wanna f*** you plain and simple.’ I said ‘bye Javi'”

She even showed suggestive text messages he had sent her asking to meet up. Angry at his lack of desire to pick up their son Lincoln, she said,” So you’re willing to come to Middletown to f*** me but you won’t come here to get your son? Only if it benefits you in a sexual way.”

A fan commented on Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram with a joke about Javi asking to have sex with her. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram.

Javi cheated on his ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau in 2019

Things were rocky between Javi and his ex-fiance Lauren for a while, after she caught him with another woman at their home in Delaware in 2019. They split not long after Kailyn’s comments during the Teen Mom 2 episode.

Interestingly enough, Lauren also shared a quote to Instagram stories around the same time. It said, “A snake can shed its skin but it will always be a snake. Remember that before allowing people back into your life.” Well, it appears Lauren is trying to share some feelings of her own.

Javi Marroquin’s ex-fiance Lauren Comeau, whom he cheated on in 2019. Pic credit: @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram.

Javi was linked to model Michelle Martinez in June

At the beginning of June, Javi was linked to model Michelle Martinez who shared two pictures of the pair, with the caption: “Fight weekend means I reunite with my fav in my fav city.”

Javi Marroquin has been linked to Michelle Martinez in June. Pic credit: @michellemrtnz/Instagram.

Apparently, Javi is still getting around. Will Kailyn share anymore shady quotes? We’ll have to keep an eye on her Instagram!

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.