Kail Lowry addresses pushing ex Javi Marroquin on Teen Mom 2, will ‘regret it for the rest of her life’

Kail Lowry said she’ll regret pushing her ex Javi Marroquin on Teen Mom 2 “for the rest of her life.” Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry got candid talking about one scene on Teen Mom 2 that she says she’ll “regret for the rest of her life.”

Kail opened up about the topic recently on her podcast, Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley.

The co-hosts discussed how TV shows often edit dramatic moments, and Kail brought up one of her lowest moments on Teen Mom 2.

Kail got physical with Javi during Season 4 of Teen Mom 2

During a Teen Mom 2 episode from Season 4, Kail was filmed with her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, during an altercation between the two.

Kail and Javi’s fight was over whether to put their dogs outside while their friends visited with their young daughter, who was afraid of the dogs.

Kail was seen shoving Javi, grabbing him by the shirt, and screaming, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

Kail will regret the Javi incident for the ‘rest of her life’

“The whole thing with the Javi incident back in 2012, it’s not OK,” Kail told her listeners. “I’m still in therapy, and I still talk about it and it still comes up. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Kail and Lindsie also discussed TV shows editing certain scenes to make them appear more dramatic than they actually are, and Kail talked about explaining it to her kids.

“When I pushed Javi, that’s a real thing. That really occurred, and that was really humiliating and embarrassing and immediately I put myself into therapy. But I can explain that to my kids now,” Kail said of the incident.

Kail, who’s already planning another home build, added, “If I was to [push Javi] today, and even if I did all those things — go to therapy and everything — how would I explain that? It’s just a little bit different. I know better. So I want to do better. 100 percent I can relate to that.”

Kail and Javi’s fight from Season 4. Pic credit: MTV

Kail wants to be mindful of what she films because of her kids

Kail also brought up the fact that her kids will Google her Teen Mom 2 episodes one day, so she tries to be more careful about what gets filmed and what doesn’t.

“Over time, I think I’ve learned certain things should be filmed and certain things shouldn’t be filmed,” Kail revealed. “But, if I’m being completely transparent, that’s more [because] my kids are old enough to Google and see these things.”

Another Teen Mom 2 star and Kail’s longtime nemesis, Briana DeJesus slammed Kail for not filming certain things in her life — specifically the domestic violence incident when Kail was arrested for punching her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Kail felt she deserves to choose what she films.

Is Kail looking to be a producer for Teen Mom 2?

Kail continued to talk about her choice to film on the podcast, telling her co-host and their listeners, “I think there’s certain things I still wouldn’t film, but not to not be transparent.

“But for purposes that my kids are going to be able to see this, and I don’t feel like I need it to be edited down a certain way and have to explain the edited version down.”

Kail also revealed she would be more willing to share certain events in her life if she had some control over the production, even suggesting she should be a producer on the show.

“There are so many things that, if I had a producer credit, I feel like I would even be willing to share things that I normally wouldn’t,” Kail added.

Kail concluded, “I think for something like [the Javi shoving scene], had I had a hand in editing [that scene] so that I knew it was going to tell the whole story…because I don’t think it did.

“Not that it would ever justify it — don’t get me wrong, definitely not justifying it — I could be more transparent about almost every f**king thing if I did have a hand in the editing so I could see how it’s going to be played out.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.