Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry says she ‘stays with the cheater’ when speaking of her exes

Kail Lowry revealed that she “stays with the cheater” when talking about her exes. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 recently talked about her past relationships on her podcast and revealed that when it comes to her exes, she “stays with the cheater.”

On Kail’s latest episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, she talked with co-host Lindsie Chrisley about past relationships.

Specifically, Kail brought up a scenario in which someone in a relationship finds out negative information about the other person that happened in the past.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail talked about finding out old information in a relationship

“In a friendship or any type of relationship really- say a relationship arises where you find something out and maybe it’s old, and you don’t really react to it, because you’re like, ‘It is old let’s give the benefit of the doubt’- things like that,” Kail told Lindsie.

Kail continued, “But then a couple weeks or months or a year goes by and you re-find out, but you re-find out with heavy, heavy significant details.”

The MTV veteran wondered if getting upset over things that happened in the past was an appropriate response and if it warranted breaking up with someone.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“Are you still allowed to be upset? And then for something so significant, do you remain friends with the person, or do you not remain friends with the person?” Kail hypothetically asked Lindsie.

Kail related to being in the same situation — ‘I stay with the cheater’

Although Kail was speaking presumably, she related to the scenario. “I think the closest I could equate to it is say you’re dating someone and say you found out they cheated a year ago. And then you’re like, ‘Okay I’m upset, but there’s something I can do about it, and things have been good for the past year,'” Kail continued.

“Well a couple weeks go by and you find out major details,” Kail added.

“I want to say, if I speak from experience, I stay with the cheater,” Kail revealed to her listeners.

Kail didn’t call out any of her baby daddies specifically, but lately, she has been at odds most notably with Chris Lopez, father to Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months.

Last fall, Kail was arrested after she allegedly punched Chris in the head several times because he cut their son, Lux’s hair.

Chris refused to film for Teen Mom 2 any longer and even threatened legal action if he appears in any episodes this season.

Although Kail and Chris aren’t going to be getting back together any time soon (if Chris has anything to say about it), co-parenting seems to be going well for the ex-couple.

And when it comes to Kail’s other baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, they’ve both admitted they don’t want to film for Teen Mom 2 anymore, either.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.