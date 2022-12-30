Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham says her heart is ‘healed’ on 14th anniversary of Derek Underwood’s death

Farrah reflected on her daughter Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood’s death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham says that 14 years after her daughter Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood’s passing, she is finally “healed.”

Farrah paid tribute to Derek on the anniversary of his passing and told her followers that thanks to intensive therapy, she’s finally healed from her trauma.

Derek was involved in a drunk-driving accident on December 28, 2008, and lost his life at the young age of 18 while Farrah was pregnant with their now-13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Every year on the anniversary of Derek’s death, Farrah and Sophia visit his grave in Missouri. That was the case again this year, and as usual, Farrah shared footage from the visit on her Instagram.

In a video montage of herself, Sophia, Derek’s father, Jerry Underwood, and Farrah’s dogs, Cupcake and Billionaire, the group gathered at Derek’s grave, which they decorated with Christmas-themed wreaths and flowers.

Farrah included a lengthy caption explaining the treatment she’s received to help her “heal” her trauma.

“I never thought this day would come,” Farrah began her caption. “After one of the best days of my life, I wanted to share from my healed heart after 14 years of not being able to process a traumatic loss.”

Farrah told her millions of followers that her chronic depression and anxiety are now “healed” and explained why she shared her story.

“I share this because I wish I knew 14 years ago how to heal myself so I share this blessing to so many who have traumatically lost a loved one as I wouldn’t want trauma chasing you down the rest of your life,” Farrah added.

Despite Farrah sharing her experience with her followers, many of them were critical of her publicizing the information on social media.

Critics slam Farrah for publicizing visit to Derek Underwood’s grave

“Why must you always take videos when you visit his grave??? Visiting a grave is time for silence and prayer not advertisement!!!!” wrote one of Farrah’s disgruntled critics.

Another asked why she wouldn’t keep the experience private, noting that Sophia seemed “very uncomfortable” in the video and that the moment shouldn’t be advertised for “likes or views.”

Another echoed the sentiment, commenting that the graveside moment should be shared with family, not online, while another wrote that it didn’t “need to be documented.”

Farrah has focused heavily on improving her mental health this year. Following her arrest for allegedly assaulting a security officer and being charged with battery, Farrah checked herself into an inpatient trauma treatment center.

Following her stint, Farrah announced she was officially 12-step certified, earned a Commencement Certificate, and was asked to be a sponsor.

