Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns for ‘super sweet’ Season 2B: Watch the trailer

Sixteen years after Teen Mom premiered on MTV, the series is back with the “sweetest” season yet.

In 2009, viewers were introduced to the cast of 16 and Pregnant.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the cast of teenage moms have teenagers of their own.

Several moms from 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom, and subsequent spinoffs will join forces for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2B.

Season 2B will begin where Season 2A left off in September 2024 and show the moms’ lives coming full circle.

Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Ashley Jones, Mackenzie McKee, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer will return this month to share their storylines with viewers.

MTV teases a ‘MOM-umental new season’ of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

A new preview shared by @TeenMom on YouTube gives a synopsis of what to expect from the moms this season.

In the first clip, Maci’s ex and first baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, is seen riding in the back of her car with his now-fiancee, Amanda Conner, while Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, rides shotgun.

“Are you gonna let him run wild like you did at 16?” Ryan asks his ex.

“Not a chance!” Maci replies.

Later in the video, Bentley is surprised on his 16th birthday with a blue Jeep.

At the end of their segment, Maci warns her eldest son, “Don’t think if you get pregnant, you’re gonna get a TV show for 16 years.”

In another clip, Leah is shocked when she discovers that one of her twin daughters, Aleeah, received a diamond ring from her boyfriend.

In another segment, Leah’s girls, Aleeah and Aliannah, get all gussied up and pose for pictures for a school dance.

In another clip, Mackenzie is seen video-chatting with her dad and admits, “Hopefully, I don’t blink, and I’m a grandparent.”

Briana is seen telling her ex, Devoin Austin, that she hopes their daughter, Nova, doesn’t follow in her footsteps.

Ashley tells her mom that her estranged husband, Bariki (Bar) Smith, pleaded not guilty to his recent charges and that he’ll “more than likely” end up going to trial.

Ashley is brought to tears as she admits, “It’s just a triggering situation.”

A tearful Amber clutches an envelope addressed to her daughter, Leah Shirley, as she confesses that she hasn’t talked to her.

“At this point, I don’t want Amber to step up,” Leah admits.

The teenager is seen driving away in a car after getting her license in another clip.

Catelynn and Tyler get emotional as they recall placing their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption.

“I will not stop until I’m dead,” Catelynn proclaims.

As the video ends, Jade shares a hug with her daughter, Kloie, and Cheyenne cuddles with her son, Ace.

A voiceover states, “Watch the moms take on a new era of motherhood in a super sweet new season.”

Why is Jenelle Evans missing from the preview?

Curiously, one mom from last season is missing from the preview: Jenelle Evans.

That’s likely because she was reportedly fired, as Monsters and Critic previously reported.

An anonymous source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that producers were “no longer interested in continuing to follow her story.”

Supposedly, Jenelle pushed to include portions of her life in her storyline that didn’t align with the producers’ vision.

Jenelle wanted to include her rumored boyfriend, August Keen, in her storyline, but producers didn’t go for it.

Producers felt Jenelle and August’s romance would “[take] away from the whole redemption arc they wanted to show Jenelle having.”

Additionally, word on the street is that Jenelle wanted cameras to follow her undergoing plastic surgery, but they denied her request, thereby “angering” the mom of three.

On top of that, it’s rumored that Jenelle’s addition to the cast didn’t bolster ratings like MTV had hoped, and they already had “too many girls” in the cast.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Thursday, January 30 at 8/7c on MTV.