Farrah Abraham says MTV ‘needs’ her back on Teen Mom

Teen Mom has seen two alumni return to the franchise in recent months, and now a third is hinting she wants back in on the action.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans are returning to MTV.

While Mackenzie’s return is less controversial, Jenelle’s certainly raised some eyebrows.

Jenelle will join the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, per MTV’s YouTube trailer for Season 2.

Amid the shocking news that Jenelle will be sharing her storyline with Teen Mom audiences once again, yet another contentious fired cast member believes she deserves to be welcomed back, too: Farrah Abraham.

Farrah chose not to return to Teen Mom in 2017 after producers discovered her side hustle in the adult entertainment industry.

Rather than give up her salacious career, Farrah opted to keep filming adult content and bid adieu to Teen Mom OG.

Years later, Farrah shocked viewers when she returned for a short-lived cameo appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Farrah Abraham reacts to Jenelle Evans returning to Teen Mom

Now, the 32-year-old is speaking out, and she says that the Teen Mom franchise “needs” her.

Farrah recently shared a screenshot in her Instagram Stories depicting Jenelle’s image along with a headline reading, “Jenelle Evans Returns To ‘Teen Mom’ Five Years After Being Let Go By Franchise.”

Farrah thinks she needs to return to the Teen Mom franchise like Jenelle. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah added a caption below the image, writing, “Need Farrah back tho,” and tagged her Instagram handle.

Farrah bad-mouths the Teen Mom franchise in a recent podcast appearance

Farrah’s declaration likely comes as a shock to Teen Mom viewers, especially since the risk-taking former reality TV star hasn’t had many nice things to say about MTV or her experience with the franchise in general.

Farrah appeared on an episode of the Miss Understood Podcast this month and revealed, “The mentality of everyone around me when I was 16 and pregnant was ‘shame, reject, blame.'”

Farrah then claimed that she and her Teen Mom OG castmates were “typecasted.”

She also alleged that Teen Mom casting agents purposefully searched for “under-educated, Midwest or middle-of-nowhere” families who hadn’t set up their teenage daughters to be successful or taught them about finances or contraception.

“You best believe someone knows how to find that in casting,” Farrah professed.

Farrah continues to shock her fans and critics

The last time we saw Farrah on MTV, she came in with a bang and unsurprisingly left quite an impression on viewers and her castmates alike.

Off-camera, Farrah has continued to baffle her fans and critics, too.

Aside from selling her poop in jars (which she later claimed was a joke), Farrah has come under fire for being too lenient with her teenage daughter, Sophia, and for getting arrested in 2022 for allegedly slapping a security guard.

Whether Teen Mom producers would welcome back Farrah remains in question, but if she returns to the franchise, viewers would certainly be in for some over-the-top entertainment that only Farrah knows how to bring.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Thursday, May 30, at 8/7c on MTV.