Edge of Extinction Challenge arrives for Survivor: Winners at War cast

The Survivor: Winners at War cast is going to play the Edge of Extinction Challenge during the new episode on Wednesday night.

This is the moment where everyone who has been voted off of Survivor this season gets a chance to re-enter the game.

Nine people have been voted out so far, but Sandra Diaz-Twine decided to walk away after she got blindsided at Tribal Council.

That leaves just eight people who will try to get back in the game through an intense challenge that will be showcased during the April 1 episode of the show.

Those eight cast members are Natalie Anderson, Rob Mariano, Amber Mariano, Danni Boatwright, Ethan Zohn, Tyson Apostol, Yul Kwon, and Parvati Shallow.

It’s going to be a really exciting episode on Wednesday night because it’s also where host Jeff Probst reveals that it is time for the merge. The three tribes will then be combined into one mega-tribe.

The Edge of Extinction Challenge

An individual challenge will take place where the eight people living on Extinction Island get a chance to return to the main tribe. The winner of the EOE obstacle course gets right back in the game

This is where the current Fire Tokens tally could become very important, as one of the things that people can purchase is an advantage in the battle back challenge. And there is no limit to the number that they can purchase.

Last time around, the show had two EOE Challenges during the season, so a second one could possibly come later in Season 40.

There are now a lot of strategies that could come into play with those Fire Tokens.

Bring on THE MERGE! Here's a look into Wednesday's episode of #Survivor. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wvyfPWsMRN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 30, 2020

Survivor: Winners at War season finale approaching quickly

Even though it may seem like Survivor Season 40 just got started, this is already going to be the eighth episode. Yul Kwon was voted off Survivor on Day 18, with the entire season playing out in just 39 days.

This dictates that a lot of twists and turns are going to take place over the next few episodes, but it also raises some important questions about what CBS will do with the Survivor 40 Reunion Show.

Typically, the cast is invited back, and producers film the Reunion Show on finale night. That’s where Jeff would read the votes, and everyone would learn the name of the Survivor: Winners at War Sole Survivor.

Things may have to go differently this season if the climate of the country doesn’t shift, but since the finale wouldn’t happen until May, hopefully, that allows for the cast to meet in a central location.

But before all of that happens, make sure to tune in for Survivor Season 40, Episode 8 on April 1, where we get to see the merge and the EOE Challenge.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.