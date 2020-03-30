Survivor merge: Winners at War cast makes it to the final stage of Season 40

The Survivor merge is at hand this week on the show.

The Winners at War cast has made it to the point where everyone left in the game is combined into one tribe.

Individual Immunity will be on the line for the first time when the new episode for Season 40 airs on Wednesday night.

This is where alliances start to get even more important because anyone without one of the Hidden Immunity Idols who fails to win Individual Immunity is at risk of getting voted out.

We are right about at the stage where Ozzy Lusth had so much trouble in his seasons because he knew he had to win Immunity almost every time or risk getting voted out.

He was just too good at challenges.

The Survivor: Winners at War merge

At the beginning of Season 40, Episode 8, host Jeff Probst is going to bring in the three tribes for a meeting. That’s where the other tribes will learn that Yul Kown was voted off Survivor at the last Tribal Council.

The final 11 contestants will be asked to drop their buffs. Jeff will announce that they have merged into one tribe, and it will then be time to enjoy a feast.

At some point, Individual Immunity will be on the line, but it’s unclear if that will be before or after they get to enjoy the meal.

Does Sandra have regrets about leaving Edge of Extinction? Why did she make that decision? Listen to what she has to say… #Survivor pic.twitter.com/EdFCfAiaD1 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 26, 2020

Who is left on the Survivor: Winners at War cast?

There are 11 people left competing for the $2 million prize but also an additional eight people at the Edge of Extinction waiting for a chance to return to the game.

Here is the list of the 11 Season 40 cast members who made it to the merge:

Michele Fitzgerald

Nick Wilson

Sophie Clarke

Wendell Holland

Denise Stapley

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Jeremy Collins

Tony Vlachos

Adam Klein

Ben Driebergen

Sarah Lacina

And below is the list of eight people who are still living on Extinction Island:

Natalie Anderson

Rob Mariano

Amber Mariano

Danni Boatwright

Ethan Zohn

Tyson Apostol

Yul Kwon

Parvati Shallow

As a reminder, Sandra Diaz-Twine decided to quit the show at the beginning of the last episode, as she didn’t want to spend any time on Extinction Island.

It’s hard to blame her for that choice, and many former cast members defended her for it on social media.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.