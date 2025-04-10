Did Jasmine Pineda lie about when she gave birth? Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans think so

Jasmine Pineda has sparked a debate among 90 Day Fiance fans.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the new mom recently announced the birth of her third child, daughter Matilda.

Ahead of welcoming baby Matty, as she and her baby daddy Matt Branistareanu call her, Jasmine got tongues wagging while still pregnant.

Skeptics believed that Jasmine lied about how far along she was in her pregnancy and even suggested she gave birth before her official announcement on April 9.

Jasmine’s romantic involvement with Matt got 90 Day Fiance viewers thinking that she proposed an open marriage to her husband, Gino Palazzolo, to justify her pregnancy.

Now that little Matty is here, some 90 Day Fiance fans and bloggers have done a deep dive and believe they’ve uncovered evidence to prove that Jasmine lied about when she welcomed her daughter.

Did Jasmine’s baby photographer leak an earlier birth date?

According to 90 Day Fiance blogger @shabootydotcom on Instagram, Jasmine’s photographer, @saraannphoto, spilled the beans.

Shortly after Jasmine’s birth announcement on social media, @shabootydotcom uploaded a screenshot of @saraannphoto’s post.

In the image, the caption read, “Three weeks ago, Ms. Lucie called me at 4am and said, ‘I need you here, NOW!!!’”

As @shabootydotcom explained in his caption, Jasmine’s daughter, Matty, was born three weeks ago “straight from the photographer’s lips to [God’s] ears.”

“We’ve all been wondering how old the baby is, and now we know the answer exclusively as reported by shabooty!!!” he added.

Side note: For what it’s worth, as of the publication of this article, Jasmine’s photographer’s Instagram post does not include the timeframe “three weeks ago” in its caption.

Then, in a second Instagram post dated April 10, @shabootydotcom shared some more research surrounding Jasmine’s pregnancy and delivery.

He began his caption, “Let’s go through the facts.”

According to the blogger, Jasmine “likes to troll.” The blogger claims that an online baby registry in Jasmine’s name was posted last month with a due date of June 24.

Additionally, @shabootydotcom wrote that Jasmine’s photographer revealed that Matty was born three weeks ago, making her birth date March 19.

Doing some math, @shabootydotcom deduced that Jasmine would have conceived Baby Matty in June 2024, the same month and year listed as Jasmine’s due date on the baby registry.

90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t buying Jasmine’s daughter’s birth date

Not only is @shabootydotcom convinced that Jasmine lied about Matty’s birthdate, but so are plenty of 90 Day Fiance fans.

The comments section was filled with skeptics who suspected Jasmine was trying to pull the wool over their eyes.

One such cynic asked, “Does anyone else think she pushed for an open marriage with Matt to cover up the fact that she was already pregnant? Or is it just me?”

“I’ve thought this as well!” @_stacymejia concurred.

Another commenter agreed, adding, “Yesss 🙌.”

“She looked pregnant at the recommitment ceremony in her white dress!!!” wrote another 90 Day: The Last Resort viewer.

One commenter took a jab at Jasmine for her Tell All antics when she tossed a shoe at her castmate, Rob Warne.

“That photographer definitely got a shoe thrown at her from Jasmine,” they joked.

One of Jasmine’s most outspoken critics, her castmate Debbie Aguero, joined the conversation and claimed that the Panamanian native “gets a kick out of fooling the public.”

Critics think Jasmine fibbed about her pregnancy timeline and Matilda’s birth date. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

90 Day Fiance skeptics suspect Jasmine lied about when she got pregnant

Jasmine has already been accused of giving birth weeks ago, as Monsters and Critics reported last month.

Another 90 Day Fiance blogger, @90daysherry, suspected that Jasmine was pregnant earlier than she admitted to and hid her pregnancy while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort—something Jasmine has repeatedly denied.

According to Jasmine, she wasn’t pregnant but bloated while filming.

She told her critics that The Last Resort was filmed one year ago, in March 2024, and asked, “How would I be pregnant and still be pregnant after a year[?]”

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 14, at 8/7c on TLC.