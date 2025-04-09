Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu welcome their ‘sweet baby girl’

It’s a girl for Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu, as the duo recently welcomed their first child together.

This is the third child for the 90 Day: The Last Resort star, who was initially a boy-mom to sons JC and Juance.

Now the mom of three has welcomed a girl into the brood.

The excited parents shared the happy news of their baby’s arrival and posted the cutest photos of their newborn.

Jasmine confirmed her pregnancy in February 2025, after much speculation that she was expecting.

There was drama surrounding her pregnancy since the baby was not her husband Gino Palazzolo’s child.

Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu are parents to a baby girl

She’s here! Jasmine and Matt’s baby girl recently made her grand arrival.

While it’s too early to tell if she most resembles her mom or dad, little Matilda is beautiful.

People are congratulating the happy parents after the announcement was made public on the 90 Day Fiance and TLC Instagram pages.

“There’s a brand new bundle of joy in the #90DayFiance family! Congrats to Jasmine and Matt, who just welcomed baby girl Matilda,” the post read.

The first snap showed a smiling Jasmine holding her sleeping newborn as Matt kissed her on the head in a sweet moment.

Another photo showed Matilda swaddled in a pink blanket with a pearl crown on her head, sleeping peacefully with her bunny.

“Introducing Matty, our sweet baby girl,” the pair told TLC. “She’s already filling our hearts with so much love and joy!”

Following the birth of their daughter, Jasmine and Matt also spoke to PEOPLE, telling the media outlet, “We are beyond grateful for this new chapter in our lives.”

Jasmine has gotten criticism from her 90 Day Fiance castmates

Jasmine’s co-stars on 90 Day: The Last Resort have been harshly critical of her.

She had a heated altercation that almost turned physical with Rob Warne after he slammed Jasmine’s extramarital affair and pregnancy.

Not only did he refer to her as a cheating wife but also as a “pregnant w**re,” a comment that resulted in Jasmine throwing a shoe at his head.

Meanwhile, some 90 Day Fiance fans are Team Jasmine after watching the show and realizing that Gino refused to fix the issues in his marriage.

Jasmine eventually suggested an open marriage, bringing Matt into the picture after growing frustrated with her and Gino’s sex life or lack thereof.

Now she and Matt are parents to a baby girl and will be bonded for life, whether the critics like it or not.

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 14, at 8/7c on TLC.