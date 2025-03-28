Even more proof Jasmine Pineda was pregnant on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Jasmine Pineda insists she was not pregnant while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, but new clues indicate she was.

Jasmine’s pregnancy sent shockwaves through the 90 Day Fiance universe.

After her husband, Gino Palazzolo, agreed to an open marriage, Jasmine got the green light to have sex with the man she’d been eyeing at her gym, Matt Branistarenau.

Per Gino’s request, Jasmine and Matt were not to develop feelings for each other and were supposed to use protection.

But Jasmine and Matt tossed Gino’s rules out the window because, in the present day, they’re in a relationship and expecting a baby together.

Jasmine will reveal her pregnancy on camera in the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All, but she insists she wasn’t pregnant while filming the regular season.

However, an eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance blogger has been studying footage from the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 finale and noticed that Jasmine’s behavior strongly implies she was most definitely pregnant.

Jasmine refrained from drinking alcohol during 90 Day: The Last Resort

On Facebook, 90 Day Sherry shared her evidence in a Reel she captioned, “It seems they went to a lot to make it 👀 LOOK like she wasn’t pregnant. #90dayfiance.”

As 90 Day Sherry pointed out, in Episode 17, Peace at Last, while Jasmine’s castmates drank alcoholic beverages during their celebratory toast, Jasmine had a soda instead.

In another scene, Jasmine is seen carrying around a wine glass, but it’s filled with soda, not wine.

The next clip shows Jasmine timing herself to avoid sipping from her glass of alcohol. As her castmate Biniyam Shibre approaches her, she picks up her glass to take a swig but is interrupted by his arrival and conveniently forgoes ingesting alcohol.

In other scenes, Jasmine raises her glass to her mouth but doesn’t actually drink any of the champagne or swallow it.

During a toast with Julia Trubkina, Jasmine again refrains from drinking the champagne in her glass, instead laughing as a distraction.

In fact, as 90 Day Sherry noticed, there isn’t one toast in the hour’s worth of footage in which Jasmine takes a swig of alcohol from her glass.

Jasmine walked around with her glass throughout the episode, and the amount of liquid stayed the same.

Jasmine’s castmates may have been so drunk that nobody paid attention to her drink, which 90 Day Sherry thinks was the plan.

Jasmine admits to being pregnant while filming Between the Sheets

Amid all of the skepticism surrounding Jasmine’s pregnancy timeline, the Panamanian native provided dates to discount the “false narrative” that she was pregnant while filming.

First, she responded to an Instagram comment, sharing that The Last Resort was filmed in March 2024 and claimed she was not expecting a baby.

According to Jasmine, The Last Resort’s spin-off, Between the Sheets, was filmed from August to December 2024.

“The scenes where I look pregnant were from December 2024 because I was pregnant,” Jasmine added. “Present day: still pregnant in my 3rd trimester and getting closer to meet my baby.”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Jasmine wrote that she had her period on the last day of filming, April 5, 2024, accounting for her “belly” during the later scenes.

Jasmine also told her followers that she had broken her toe during that time and was taking painkillers, seemingly explaining away her not drinking alcohol.

If Jasmine is lying, it means she had sex with Matt before Gino gave his consent

What would have happened if Jasmine had become pregnant sooner?

It could mean that she was sexually involved with Matt much sooner than it appeared on TV.

According to Jasmine’s version of events, she and Matt didn’t have sex until after Gino agreed to allow it to happen.

But Jasmine’s cynics believe she was having sex with Matt before getting Gino’s permission.

And speaking of Jasmine’s cynics, one of her castmates, Rob Warne, has been the most vocal.

Rob Warne puts Jasmine on blast

In a preview clip of Monday’s first installment of the Tell All, Rob says, “I just knew that this was all a plan for Jasmine to be able to be with Matt.”

When Jasmine asks if she needs to explain herself to Rob, he fires back by mocking her accent.

When Jasmine calls Rob a clown, he retaliates by calling her a “w****,” which sends Jasmine off the deep end.

A very pregnant Jasmine gets up and takes a swipe at Rob on stage.

Rob later called out Jasmine on Instagram, as shared by @shabootydotcom, hitting back at critics who were “mad” that he “stood up” to a pregnant woman.

“I would never hit her, but avoiding assault is my right as a human being,” Rob wrote.

“Stop trying to normalize infidelity and assault,” he added.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.