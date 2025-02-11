Rob Warne offers up cryptic response to Sophie Sierra’s abuse allegations

90 Day: The Last Resort star Rob Warne is speaking his piece.

Amid some distressing allegations made by his estranged wife, Sophie Sierra, Rob is sharing his side of the story.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sophie alleged that Rob was physically abusive toward her.

She shared an up-close selfie in her Instagram Story, featuring a gash above her eye, claiming that Rob inflicted the injury on her by “[pushing her] into a table” because she was “trying to break up with him” because she was “scared” of him.

Sophie also posted videos alleging that Rob threw things at her while he was angry and disposed of everything she owned in a dumpster.

While Sophie went on an Instagram Story rant, Rob caught wind of her accusations.

Rob shoots down Sophie’s accusations

Taking to his own Instagram Story, the reality TV personality clapped back at his wife’s claims.

Compared to Sophie’s Instagram Story slides, Rob’s message was short and sweet, and he discredited her allegations.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” he began.

“And believe half of what you see. Smfh..what a s**t show,” he concluded.

Rob and Sophie are trying to reconcile their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort

As we’re learning in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Rob and Sophie’s marital woes are much more involved than we anticipated.

They decided things were so dire that they joined their castmates in Arizona for a weeks-long marriage retreat.

With the help of a team of professionals, Sophie and Rob are hopeful they can work through their laundry list of issues… but is that realistic?

Between infidelity and constant arguments, it seems Rob and Sophie may never patch up their problems. But at one point, Rob was still hopeful they would.

In November 2024, Rob told his Instagram followers why he “took advantage” of filming Season 2 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Rob admitted his and Sophie’s marriage was “turbulent” leading up to Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, adding that he was willing to give it “that much more, in hopes of working our marriage out.”

“Marriage IS worth fighting for and only those who truly respect it can understand why we would show up for each other even after all of the issues,” he wrote.

Rob and Sophie still have time this season to decide whether they want to continue working on their marriage or end it.

In the season finale, they will have the opportunity to renew their vows and recommit to each other or part ways forever.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.