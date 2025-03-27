Jasmine Pineda shares detailed timeline amid ‘false narrative’ she was pregnant in 90 Day: The Last Resort

Jasmine Pineda is fed up with the “false narrative” that she was pregnant during Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The reality TV personality is doubling down on her story, insisting that she wasn’t expecting a baby when she filmed the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Jasmine shocked 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers when she confirmed her pregnancy in February 2025.

After a month of speculation online, Jasmine finally spilled the beans and announced she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Matt Branistareanu.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine’s pregnancy will be revealed in Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All.

Although Jasmine has come clean about her pregnancy, some 90 Day Fiance fans still believe she hasn’t been honest about the timeline of events leading up to getting pregnant.

Some even claim that Jasmine has already secretly given birth and kept it under wraps.

Amid all of the chatter online, Jasmine is setting the record straight.

Jasmine continues to deny she was pregnant while filming 90 Day: The Last Resort

The Panamanian native took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to call out people who are “[forcing] a false narrative.”

“These are the same people who can’t understand America is a continent not a country,” Jasmine wrote.

As she explained, Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed one year ago.

Therefore, she asked, “How would I be pregnant and still be pregnant after a year[?]”

Jasmine insists she wasn’t pregnant during filming. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine continued to explain that the cast began filming in March 2024 and finished on April 5, 2024.

Addressing the claims that she was sporting a baby bump during the last episodes, Jasmine said that her midsection was distended due to her menstrual cycle, not pregnancy.

“I literally had my period that day,” Jasmine wrote.

And seemingly responding to 90 Day Fiance fans who noticed Jasmine didn’t join her castmates in drinking champagne in the season finale, she shared that she was taking painkillers, which don’t mix with alcohol.

As Jasmine shared, she broke her toe (and, no, she didn’t lose it, despite rumors stating otherwise) during filming, hence the painkillers, and was “bloated.”

“Women are allowed to have a belly without being pregnant btw,” she added.

In a third Instagram Story slide, Jasmine uploaded a photo of her foot in an aircast as she relaxed on a lounge chair at the resort.

Jasmine shared a photo of herself in an aircast at the resort. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

In her accompanying caption, Jasmine noted that she did a lot of walking while in pain due to her broken toe.

One interesting detail that 90 Day Fiance blogger 90 Day Sherry noticed that Jasmine didn’t address, however, was Matt’s comments to her during Monday night’s episode.

During a scene in the season finale, when Matt ends his phone call with Gino and Jasmine, he reminds Jasmine, “Make sure you drink your water and eat your food.”

Did Jasmine already have her baby?

Those who don’t believe Jasmine think her math isn’t adding up. Some are convinced that Jasmine got pregnant by Matt quickly after they began having sex and kept it hush-hush.

And most recently, blogger 90 Day Sherry shared supposed evidence that Jasmine has already welcomed her baby.

In a recent Instagram post, 90 Day Sherry argued her point with videos pointing out her observations, telling her fans and followers, “Jasmine has had that baby.”

“I’d be all in if I was a bettin woman. 🤣”

In another Instagram post, 90 Day Sherry posted an up-close shot of Jasmine’s midsection.

In the caption, she wrote, “She pregnant right there[.] I [don’t] care what they say. Which means she had that baby[. More] to come later.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.

