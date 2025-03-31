Jasmine Pineda slams Debbie Aguero for ‘racism and xenophobic feelings’ in social media attack

Jasmine Pineda is speaking out after her former castmate, Debbie Aguero, called her “trash” online.

It appears that Debbie has been following Jasmine’s activity on TV and social media, and she’s less than impressed with the Panamanian native’s behavior.

At 12:57 a.m. on Sunday, Debbie took to social media to put Jasmine on blast.

Debbie uploaded a scantily clad photo of Jasmine, seemingly taken from her adult content website, and added a 💩 emoji over Jasmine’s head.

Debbie captioned the X post, “Miss Debbie Doing A Public Service For All You Good Hardworking American Women,” and in the photo, she added, “Panama Come Pick Up Your Trash & Butt Plugs How To Harvest The American Buck & Other Sorded Stories.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jasmine caught wind of Debbie’s post after another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Jeymi Noguera, posted it in her Instagram Story.

Jasmine responded to Debbie Aguero dragging her on social media. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jeymi defended Jasmine in her post, taking a shot at Debbie in the process.

Jeymi slammed Debbie for making “a fool of herself” by wearing flamingo costumes, exhibiting “xenophobia,” and “seducing” younger men.

Jasmine Pineda puts her 90 Day Fiance castmates on blast

Jasmine re-shared Jeymi’s post in her own Instagram Story, and wrote, “I love you @jeyminoguera. We know there’s a lot of racism and xenophobic feelings in this kind of behavior.”

While she was on the topic of calling out her haters, Jasmine shared in a subsequent Instagram Story slide that she’s been “bullied, harrassed and threatened almost everyday” throughout her pregnancy.

In her next slide, Jasmine made an example of yet another castmate, Josh Weinstein, from Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Jasmine played a clip of Josh admitting he wanted to “beat the s**t out of” Jasmine’s baby daddy, Matt Braistarenau, on Gino’s behalf.

Jasmine says she’s been bullied during her pregnancy. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

In her caption, Jasmine implied that Josh is guilty of a felony for his remarks.

Jasmine posted text over the clip, writing that a person “commits the offense of threatening to kill or do bodily injury if they intentionally and maliciously make a threat against someone else’s life or safety, with the intent to cause fear or harm.”

Jasmine added that the punishment for such a crime, which she listed as a second-degree felony, is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Jasmine will face off against another castmate at the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All

It appears that Jasmine is not on good terms with quite a few fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members.

In tonight’s first installment of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All, Jasmine displays violence when she tosses a shoe at her castmate, Rob Warne, after he calls her a “pregnant w***e.”

Security is forced to intervene in the clip, which will likely go down as one of the most unforgettable Tell All moments in the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s history.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.