Danielle Cabral goes off on Jenn Fessler in RHONJ reunion preview

The Garden State ladies gave us a great season, but there’s still one episode left before we bid goodbye to the current cast.

The countdown has begun for The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion and you can expect round 2 of the finale drama at Rails Steakhouse.

The women returned to the scene of the crime, this time in two separate groups to give their commentary on the season.

However, a preview for the alternate reunion shows an unexpected altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jenn Fessler.

Jenn didn’t have the stomach for the quarrels that ensued at the reunion and skipped out early leaving her cast mates to battle it out amongst themselves.

She got backlash from RHONJ viewers for running out of the sit-down, but will she do the same thing again?

Danielle Cabral confronts Jenn Fessler in the RHONJ reunion teaser

There was tension between Danielle and Jenn stemming from earlier in the season when the 61-year-old sided with Jennifer Aydin.

However, Jennifer didn’t tell Jenn Fessler that she was the one who pushed Danielle first and that’s how the altercation started, and the mom of two was ready and waiting to confront Jenn.

In the clip, Jenn enters the tense room with Danielle, Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs seated and waiting.

Meanwhile, there’s still lingering tension between Jenn and Rachel since she walks in without greeting her or Danielle, but kisses Margaret and Melissa.

Before Jenn can take her seat, Danielle exclaims, “Alright so we waited a really long time for you and I wanna watch the episode.”

“I wanna know what you think now that you watched the whole season back and you were riding hard for Jen coming at me,” she continues.

“I think you need to calm down, I just got here!” Jenn Fessler retorts. “Cause I don’t have to sit in a room like this with snakes. I could go sit in another room with snakes.”

Jenn continues, “I’m not ready to talk about it yet. What I felt when I walked in was nothing welcoming, so let’s not pretend like you opened up your arms to me.”

That’s when Rachel chimes in, “I didn’t, I turned around and I said ‘Hi, how are you?”

“Oh I’m sorry I should’ve kissed you,” retorts Jenn.

Did Dolores Catania officially choose a side?

In the RHONJ reunion teaser, the other viewing room shows Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider already seated.

However, if you were wondering how Dolores Catania would fare in this split reunion it seems she has chosen Team Teresa.

The clips show her walking into the room with the trio, clad in a long white dress.

“You picked the right room,” says Jennifer.

“Of course,” exclaims Dolores. “Where else would I go?”

