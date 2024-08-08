RHONJ rumor: Dolores Catania, and Teresa Giudice are the only returning cast members for Season 15

There are always rumors about The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and after the Season 14 finale, they’re running rampant once again.

This time there are new claims about who will return for Season 15 amid talks of a cast reboot/revamp.

Andy Cohen has already noted that no decisions will be made about the future of the show until the season ends.

However, now that the finale has aired, have they already sent out the termination letters?

That’s the latest claim from online sources, who noted that two of the current cast members were saved from being fired.

Reportedly, only OG Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania are the only Garden State gals that will return next season.

Rumors claim Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice are returning for Season 15 of RHONJ

The RHONJ rumors are swirling as usual, and most recently @therealhousewiveszone shared information from a source close to production.

The image on the post was a photo of Dolores and Teresa, stating, “Teresa Giudice & Dolores Catania the only cast members to return to RHONJ next season.”

The source claimed that Bravo is open to bringing back Teresa and Dolores and that one other Housewife might also return with the duo.

“Bravo are done with the extreme negativity this season, it’s not looking good for most of the cast,” the source claimed. “They are throwing around another name right now which may be Danielle or Rachel.”

The insider noted that there’s no coming back for Jennifer Aydin or Margaret Josephs, adding “Bravo are not interested in either of them at this stage.”

“Danielle and Rachel bring a youthful audience and a chance to bring the show into a new direction. Melissa is also out” continued the source.

Here’s what RHONJ viewers are saying about the rumor

After the post was shared online, people took to the comments to react to the news.

Some RHONJ viewers noted that they didn’t believe the information while others had mixed reactions.

“I def don’t think this is true,” someone said.

“Find this hard to believe, If they just keep these two they’ll alienate half the viewers. I think full reboot is what’s happening,” another added.

“One of these will only bring the same toxic drama to the new girls… no thanks! #dropTeresaOrYouDropUs” a commenter wrote.

Someone reasoned, “They honestly can’t be bringing Theresa back has to be false.”

Another exclaimed, “Boooo. Let Teresa go be oblivious in her bubble. Her and Louie are so tough to watch.”

Do you believe the rumors that Dolores and Teresa are returning next season? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.