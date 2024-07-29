Andy Cohen finally confirms it’s over for RHONJ: ‘We’re gonna reboot the show’

It’s a day of mourning, or maybe celebration for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans amid news that a reboot is coming.

Yes, we know those rumors have been floating around for quite some time, but Andy Cohen has been trying to shut them down.

A few weeks ago, the RHONJ executive producer explicitly stated that they hadn’t decided on the franchise’s future and wouldn’t until the season ended.

Season 14 has one episode left, and the higher-ups have decided on a fresh start.

Andy recently made that revelation on his show, and now RHONJ fans are in a tizzy on social media.

You know who else is in a tizzy right now? The RHONJ Season 14 cast.

Is it time for the Garden State women to dust off their resumes and start job hunting again?

Andy Cohen confirms a RHONJ reboot with ‘fresh faces’

Andy Cohen is obviously trying to break the internet because he set off a firestorm after a clip from his show Andy Cohen Live was posted online.

While taking calls from RHONJ viewers, a passionate Trehugger went on a lengthy tirade about her dislike for Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and Margaret Josephs and their “boring storylines.”

“We are rebooting the show,” Andy told the caller. “We’re gonna reboot it. We’re gonna do something different.”

However, the Trestump wasn’t done yet and she continued to bash the other cast members, claiming “Margaret has no storyline it’s just Teresa, Teresa, Teresa.”

“Alright, okay, we got it,” an annoyed Andy chimed. “We’re gonna see what we do. We’ll see, I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces.”

Viewers have different opinions about the RHONJ reboot

After @thetalkofshame posted the clip on Instagram, people jumped into the comments to express their opinions about the RHONJ reboot.

“Hard disagree. Teresa is the problem,” reasoned a commenter.

“I’m sorry maybe this is unpopular but I find Teresa so boring now. She thinks she’s bigger than everyone. Give her her own show. Keep some old and mix some new faces,” wrote someone else.

Another added, “Hmmm. If they do a complete reboot, the original cast ruined it for themselves.”

“HAHAHAHAHAHAH this caller said what we’re all thinking 👏😂,” an Instagram user exclaimed. “They rebooted NY and it was SO REFRESHING!! Get rid of these tired old stories that have been repeated for a decade now 😵‍💫.”

Do you want a RHONJ reboot or a slight shakeup with some of the current cast?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.