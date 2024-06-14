Was Jenn Fessler planning to confront Rachel Fuda at the RHONJ reunion?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were left disappointed with the news that there will not be a Season 14 reunion, but they weren’t the only ones.

The cast members were unhappy that they couldn’t hash things out at the end of the season.

Jenn Fessler had some things to clear up with Rachel Fuda after their friendship took a nosedive.

Jenn was getting cozy with Teresa Giudice and that didn’t sit well with Rachel, given what the OG had said about her husband, John Fuda.

Jenn and Rachel had a sitdown in Episode 4 and after a tearful chat, they seemingly ended things on a good note.

However, after Jenn’s statements in a recent interview, it’s obvious there’s still much to work through.

Normally, the reunion would be the ideal place to do that, but with everything up in the air right now, who knows what will happen.

Andy Cohen has ruled out a traditional reunion, but that doesn’t mean we won’t hear from the cast in some capacity. For now, we don’t know what that will be.

Jenn Fessler wanted to hash things out with Rachel Fuda at the RHONJ reunion

Jenn has been getting a lot of camera time this season thanks to her newfound friendship with Teresa.

That, in turn, caused drama with her friend group, mainly with Rachel and Margaret Josephs.

During a recent chat on Housewives Nightcap, Jenn confessed that she had some things to get off her chest.

“Rachel and I have some stuff that needs to be worked out, that I would definitely like to address, and I think that she probably would say the same,” said the RHONJ star.

“I don’t think she’s very happy with me,” Jenn continued, “I don’t think we’re very happy with each other which is very sad.”

Jenn Fessler responds to being called disloyal

While Rachel has confessed to feeling betrayed by Jenn, the 53-year-old is not exactly thrilled with how she’s been treated.

RHONJ fans have called her out for being disloyal to her friend, and switching alliances so she could cozy up to Teresa.

However, Jenn was hoping to explain herself at the now-canceled RHONJ reunion.

“I’ve heard a lot and read a lot about the fact that I am not a loyal friend, I’m a flip-flopper…I’m a snake,” said Jenn. “I think I’d probably like to kinda give a little more, in terms of my side of things, and how I approach friendship and what I think that loyalty is.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.