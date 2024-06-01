Was the RHONJ Season 14 reunion canceled? Here’s what we know

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey isn’t off to a stellar start.

What was once the most enthralling part of the Housewives franchise has become predictable and boring.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga aren’t speaking, Margaret Josephs is wreaking havoc on her friendship with Jenn Fessler, and the two new girls are coming in hot without any skin in the game.

There was worry about how Season 14 would play out after the train wreck, which was the Season 13 reunion, and now we know it isn’t good.

The obvious cast divide has made things difficult to navigate, and since there are lines drawn in the sand, a cast trip wasn’t even possible.

Now, it looks like there won’t even be a Season 14 reunion. This will be the first time a Housewives season has ended without a reunion.

Is the Season 14 RHONJ canceled?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is headed downward, like watching a head-on collision in slow motion.

Viewers knew Season 14 of RHONJ would be difficult to watch with the cast divide. While filming was happening, it was confirmed that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga don’t interact at all.

Now, there are reports that the reunion has been canceled.

An insider told PEOPLE, “A reunion is meant to have resolution and it’s clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting. So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

Bravo fan accounts Queens of Bravo and Bye Wig Hello Drama reported that the reunion is canceled. They seem to have inside access to Bravolebrities and are often correct when they report spoilers, new cast members, and other network news.

Queens of Bravo wrote, “The cast isn’t talking to one another. The ratings are plummeting. No end of season cast trip. No reunion for the first time ever. It’s a wrap on #RHONJ and we need a shake up!”

The cast isn’t talking to one another. The ratings are plummeting. No end of season cast trip. No reunion for the first time ever. It’s a wrap on #RHONJ and we need a shake up! pic.twitter.com/GkDctBNxzp — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) June 1, 2024

Bye Wig Hello Drama said, “Word on the street is that there will be no reunion for RHONJ. It honestly makes sense to me because half the cast isn’t speaking to each other. Bravo allowed them to film a an entire season without interacting, so why would that change for the reunion. #RHONJ”

Word on the street is that there will be no reunion for RHONJ. 👀👀 It honestly makes sense to me because half the cast isn’t speaking to each other. Bravo allowed them to film a an entire season without interacting, so why would that change for the reunion. #RHONJ ☕️ pic.twitter.com/3pB2Yazzca — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) June 1, 2024

There is also a screenshot from Bravo and Cocktails that they shared and deleted, making its way around Housewives Twitter. It confirmed the reunion was canceled.

No s14 #RHONJ reunion according to B&C, wonder who leaked this. Who's podcast was B&C on again 🤔? That's right, Mel*ssa's podcast.



B&C can delete it all they want, but the internet is forever 😝 https://t.co/FaRr5yuOfF pic.twitter.com/3ftl91eGcb — You instigate, I retaliate (@RHOReceipts) June 1, 2024

Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey over?

The news that Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will not have a reunion is likely the final nail in its coffin.

Viewers knew the dynamics and filming with such a division would be challenging, but killing the entire franchise didn’t seem possible—until now.

Earlier seasons of RHONJ were some of the best. The fights and drama were top-notch, and the recent seasons have become monotonous and predictable.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have parted ways, and their tension has overflowed into relationships the other cast members have with the women. You are either Team Teresa or Team Melissa. There is no other way.

Unfortunately, it seems that RHONJ, as viewers once knew, is gone. Bravo could decide to completely revamp the show as they did with The Real Housewives of New York City.

Neither Bravo nor the cast members have commented on reports that the reunion has been canceled. As of now, it’s just being reported from insiders who know the situation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.