Jackie Goldschneider has been blasted after defending her friendship with Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had an open mind going into Season 14 regarding the women and friendships.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jackie admitted she was ready to be friends with everyone.

After taking shots at Margaret Josephs and their difficult friendship, Jackie got real about bonding with Teresa following their rift.

Jackie explained that she had no idea if there was some strategy on Teresa’s part for making up with her because Jackie hadn’t watched the episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I don’t know if that happened, but even if that happened, it has been a very long time since filming, and Teresa and I are super close,” she shared with the outlet.

The RHONJ star insisted her bond with Teresa is the real deal.

“Our friendship continues to grow. We celebrate birthdays together. We talk on the phone multiple times a week. We don’t even talk about the show. … We really like each other. So, no matter what it started as, what it turned into was a really nice friendship,” she insisted.

Jackie shared a clip from her interview with Brice Sander on Instagram, and the haters came for Jackie in full force.

RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider blasted after defending Teresa Giudice friendship

“Your fear of Teresa doesn’t make her your friend. Teresa and Jennifer are bullies and just like a weak link you would rather be friends with bullies than hold them accountable for their actions. SAD SAD SAD!” wrote a critic.

Another accused Jackie of simply just wanting her full-time cast member status back.

Critics weigh in. Pic credit: @ackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie looking to get back on the show was a common theme for the haters.

“Today I swim to the right, tomorrow I swim to the left, she goes where the current takes her. It says a lot about a persons character, but now in this world, you bet on the highest bidder,” read one comment.

More critics weigh in. Pic credit: @ackiegoldschneider/Instagram

One critic called out Jackie for getting over the fact that Teresa started the cheating rumor about her husband, Evan Goldschneider.

Another commenter wanted to know what happened that caused Jackie to “jump ship” on Melissa Gorga and Margaret.

More critics weighing in. Pic credit: @ackiegoldschneider/Instagram

More The Real Housewives of New Jersey critics come for Jackie Goldschneider

The question about what caused Jackie to flip sides was mentioned more than once.

Jackie’s authenticity was also mentioned, while one critic wasn’t buying what Jackie was selling.

RHONJ critics. Pic credit: @ackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Several users also dragged Jackie for being a brown noser to Teresa for her gain.

“She’s gaining what she was lacking of back then which is being able to showing her bright side and her role in this show, glad she opened her eyes because it was affecting her spot on the show! 👏” wrote one critic.

RHONJ critics don’t let up. Pic credit: @ackiegoldschneider/Instagram

RHONJ fans must keep watching to see how Jackie Goldschneider mended her friendship with Teresa Giudice.

Hopefully, it will add something to Season 14 because, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, viewers find the season boring.

What do you think of Jackie’s comments?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.