The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are sounding off on Season 14 and we are only four episodes in.

There’s no question that the dynamic on RHONJ has become challenging to watch, and a new preview proves that even more.

During a preview video for the upcoming episode, Danielle Cabral, Melissa Gorga, and Rachel Fuda take their boys go-kart racing.

The ladies chat about Danielle’s holding a brunch to kick off New York Fashion Week.

Melissa quickly expresses that most of the women don’t talk to each other and questions how well the brunch will really go despite Danielle’s assurance that it will be fine.

The Instagram account @rhonjobsessed shared the video, with the comments section exploding with dislike for the current season.

RHONJ called ‘boring’ amid cast shifts and changes on Season 14

“Literally everyone besides teresa and Jennifer is boring af. On top it‘s giving low budget. Just another scene I will skip through 😭,” read one comment.

Another echoed that sentiment, claiming the show was so boring that no one cared about it anymore.

A different user shared that the show wasn’t any good and had strayed away from the money, glitz, and glam.

“This season just shows that it’s most definitely Teresa’s show. It does not work when half the cast don’t speak to her. Does anyone know how to save this show?! I can’t even think what would make it better at this point? 🤷🏻‍♀️,” said a comment.

RHONJ was called sad compared to the OG show, which we all know was off-the-charts crazy.

In the comments season, viewers pretty much unanimously agreed that the season was boring and decided that they were unhappy with it.

“This is what ppl want? A show with no Teresa? This is BORING. Thanks to these sneak peeks, I know what scenes to skip.” wrote a critic.

There’s plenty more of The Real Housewives of New Jersey to play out as the tides are changing.

More RHONJ previews

Thanks to another preview video, RHONJ fans get a look at the Catania family dinner. Frank fills Dolores Catania, Gabby, and Frankie in on his plans to propose to Brittany Mattessich.

After the kids share their happiness for their dad, in true Frank fashion, he can’t help but dig into Dolores’ relationship with Paul “Paulie” Connell.

Some things on The Real Housewives of New Jersey will change, like the drama between the women.

One thing, though, will forever be the same, and that’s Frank and Dolores and their dynamic. It’s refreshing, that’s for sure.

Do you agree that RHONJ Season 14 has been boring?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.