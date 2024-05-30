The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga was dragged for her recent comments about Ozempic.

Melissa stopped by Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Sherri, to dish all things RHONJ.

Sherri mentioned that Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs looked fabulous after appearing on the show.

This brought up the Ozempic craze going through The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Melissa wasted no time taking herself out of that weight loss drug narrative.

“I think I am the only one on the cast that does not take Ozempic,” she expressed.

The RHONJ star laughed while sharing her opinion, but so many others were not.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga dragged for Ozempic comments

Instagram account @allabouttrh shared the clip in a post, and the comments section was filled with critics coming for Melissa.

One user stood up for Jackie Goldschneider, who we all know has been an advocate against Ozempic after she battled an eating disorder. Teresa Giudice’s fitness during her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey was also mentioned.

Another wanted to know how Melissa knew all the other ladies were on the drug, while a different one poked fun at the fact Melissa couldn’t afford to be on it.

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Melissa was dragged for having plastic surgery yet making the Ozempic remark.

“Teresa literally competed in a fitness competition and Jackie has her issues with food. But Melissa isn’t the sharpest tool in the crayon box anyway so there’s that,” said a critic.

One remark called out Melissa and her “face transplant.”

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

More The Real Housewives of New Jersey critics call out Melissa Gorga

A RHONJ critic mentioned that Melissa got on her nerves. Melissa’s nose job and lying to Antonia about it were called out in the comments.

Plenty of critics were coming at Melissa for her face, too, after her Ozempic remark.

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

“Pretty shady comment coming from someone with a WHOLE NEW FACE.” wrote a user.

Other Teresa fans defend her fit body, while “Lielissa” is on blast and standing up for Jackie.

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Melissa Gorga isn’t earning any points with RHONJ fans claiming she’s the only one in the cast not on Ozempic.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have had a lot to say lately. As Monsters and critics previously reported, many are not happy with Season 14, with the consensus being that it’s “boring.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.