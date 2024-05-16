Rachel Fuda reveals where she stands with Jenn Fessler after feeling ‘betrayed’ by RHONJ co-star

Rachel Fuda is speaking out about her position with The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Jenn Fessler, and it’s not pretty.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fuda revealed she felt “betrayed” by Fessler during the filming of RHONJ Season 14, which is currently airing on Bravo.

“We don’t have a friendship anymore,” Fuda admitted in the interview.

Fuda said the issue was that Fessler claimed she didn’t want anything to do with Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas following the conclusion of RHONJ Season 13.

Given that Fessler is filming with Giudice and sending compliments her way in confessionals, Fuda believes that her one-time friend’s “words and actions are not the same.”

“Say what you mean and mean what you say. If you don’t want to be around these people, then don’t be around them,” Fuda reasoned.

“But if you truly, genuinely like her and you want to be around her? That is fine with me, and … [if] that is what she was saying to me, but it wasn’t,” she added.

Rachel Fuda is over Jenn Fessler

Fuda revealed that she’s “very particular about who” she lets into her life and believes she “really let Jenn in.”

The Bravolebrity said they had a close friendship that involved being together during the holidays.

“We were very, very close, like, on the phone four times a day. I was talking to Jenn more than I was talking to my own family,” she added.

Sunday’s new episode of RHONJ found Fuda telling Fessler she could not be friends with Giudice, but the latter claimed in a confessional that the OG star “is a good person.”

“I enjoy her. Maybe that makes me disloyal, but can’t help it! I do, I like her. Sorry!”

Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, clashed with Giudice on the season premiere when Giudice mentioned allegations about John that were shared on social media.

Teresa Giudice went in on John Fuda about his past

Giudice called John “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County,” which kicked off a toxic encounter at Fessler’s party, with John firing back that Giudice is a “has-been.”

The season premiere fight has seemingly divided the cast like never before, as few of the remaining cast members have filmed with the original star.

It seems clear that Fessler and Giudice will grow closer as the season continues.

Jackie Goldschneider, once Giudice’s sworn enemy, begins appearing on-screen with her very soon as they work on their friendship, which leads to Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga falling out with their one-time friend.

It’s a complicated web of drama, but it will all come to a head during an argument at Rails Steakhouse, which leaves Dolores Catania shocked.

One thing’s clear: Rachel Fuda won’t be playing nice with Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.