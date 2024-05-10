Jackie Goldschneider slams RHONJ cast ‘teams,’ compares show to The Hunger Games

Jackie Goldschneider has slammed her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars, claiming the division has ruined the franchise.

Season 14 of RHONJ just kicked off, but it’s no secret the cast is divided now more than ever.

Cast members are either Team Melissa Gorga or Team Teresa Giudice, which, to be honest, is how it’s been for years.

However, the cast division is worse since Teresa isn’t speaking to Melissa or her husband Joe Gorga.

Jackie was Team Melissa forever, but during filming for Season 14, she changed alliances, reigniting her friendship with Teresa and Jennifer Aydin.

Hot on the heels of Margaret Josephs calling Jackie an “ingrate,” the latter has gotten real about working on the show now amid a split cast.

Jackie Goldschneider slams RHONJ cast ‘teams’ for ruining the franchise, compares show to The Hunger Games

Jackie and Jenn did a podcast crossover with Two T’s In A Pod hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Jenn and Jackie have a podcast called The Two Jersey Js so the foursome appeared on each other’s podcasts.

During the double interview, Jackie blasted cast members for needing to create teams and have a controlled narrative. The topic came up after Teddi brought up a premiere party that Margaret held.

Jackie reiterated that she’s not friends with Margaret anymore. Again, that isn’t news to The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans who have seen Jackie spending time with Jennifer and Teresa on social media.

What is news, though, is how Jackie feels about the so-called teams in the cast.

“This show has turned into The Hunger Games, and I think it’s ruining the show because there’s, like, everyone is convinced that if they get the most people on their team and then they take the picture and label it like a team, that Bravo’s gonna see it, and they’re gonna think, ‘oh, well, they have more people. Let’s just keep that team.’ And it’s not the way it works. You guys know that’s not the way it works,” Jackie expressed.

The Bravo personality doubled down on her The Hunger Games comment before slamming the cast for being “diabolical” and “strategic.” Jackie went on to call out Melissa’s captions in her social media posts for being strategic to cause further division.

Jenn agreed with Jackie that the state of RHONJ right now is not good, declaring it “gross” while saying things have gone “too far.”

The comments from Jackie and Jenn align with what Andy Cohen said about the future of RHONJ not being sustainable with a divided cast.

Despite not speaking to Melissa or her brother, Teresa is fine talking about them in interviews. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe clapped back at Teresa for bringing their deceased parents into their feud.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands have also come under fire following various behaviors in the Season 14 premiere.

We still have plenty of RHONJ to play out this season and we know the dynamic switches up as alliances change.

Jackie Goldschneider thinks the division in the cast has ruined the show. What do you think?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.