RHONJ husbands dragged after Season 14 premiere: ‘Stop giving them air time’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has returned, which means the husbands are back too, and critics are over them.

Season 14 of RHONJ finally returned to Bravo airwaves, with the drama once again at an all-time high.

However, it’s not just the women bringing the fighting, drama and yelling matches.

Once again, the men are in full force, flexing their muscles at the worst possible time.

Jenn Fessler’s birthday was the event for the latest blow-up involving John Fuda and Paul “Paulie” Connell, with Joe Gorga, of course, in the mix.

The scene had The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans taking aim at the men, especially after things got so heated that Dolores Catania forced Paulie to leave with her to de-escalate the situation.

RHONJ husbands dragged after the Season 14 premiere

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the premiere, with critics having enough of the RHONJ husbands taking up so much screen time. After all, no other Real Housewives franchise focuses on the husbands the way New Jersey does.

“tired of #RHONJ focusing on the husbands… stop giving them air time… it’s a HOUSEWIFE show… could care less about those men… especially joe gorga,” read an X.

tired of #RHONJ focusing on the husbands… stop giving them air time… it’s a HOUSEWIFE show… could care less about those men… especially joe gorga pic.twitter.com/ICUzqi01zx — bb gorgeous ✨ (@thesithboii) May 6, 2024

Another X has had enough of the husbands, and Season 14 has just started.

“Not only did John Fuda want an on-camera moment, it also seems like he wanted his little friends there to help him gang up on Louie. Abolish the husbands on this show.” said an X.

Not only did John Fuda want an on-camera moment, it also seems like he wanted his little friends there to help him gang up on Louie.



Abolish the husbands on this show. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/qB8vDTgtG4 — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) May 6, 2024

A different X shared a screenshot from the fight at Jenn’s party to mention how the guys will be what takes down the New Jersey franchise.

The #RHONJ husbands will forever be the downfall of Jersey. They are way too involved in the women’s drama. It’s hard to watch grown men get so much joy out of acting like little girls , we’re over it! pic.twitter.com/nLD7t80zGO — Bravotvislife (@bravotvislife1) May 6, 2024

One X user declared that the husbands ruined the whole show.

the husbands really ruin #RHONJ for me 😐 pic.twitter.com/v51ynfZhlO — Mr. Fancy Pants 👑🇨🇺 (@NYCowboy212) May 6, 2024

“I enjoy seeing the husbands on the Houeswives shows. They’re usually the voices of reason, and together, they have a good time. When the husbands start yelling at other wives, like what happened on #RHONJ , it looks abusive and creepy. Ganging up on Teresa is not a good look.” wrote one X user.

I enjoy seeing the husbands on the Houeswives shows. They're usually the voices of reason, and together, they have a good time. When the husbands start yelling at other wives, like what happened on #RHONJ , it looks abusive and creepy. Ganging up on Teresa is not a good look. pic.twitter.com/1gPsEnC9Y3 — Sonya ~🐳 ♊️ Reject GOP Project 2025 – Vote Blue (@meSonyaB) May 6, 2024

More The Real Housewives critics come for the husbands following the Season 14 premiere

The men of New Jersey were also referred to as not interesting and obnoxious.

There was an X that misses the times when the RHONJ husbands were drama-free, but honestly, we can’t remember a time like that.

I miss when the husbands were drama free 😞 #RHONJ https://t.co/4Md4Daxodb — Adrienne (@Adrienne2261) May 6, 2024

Not everyone was coming for the New Jersey men. On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans are all for having the husbands on the show.

“Okay #RHONJ delivered for the 1st episode. The dramaaaaaaaaaaaa and the husbands being involved just makes it better.” read an X.

Okay #RHONJ delivered for the 1st episode. The dramaaaaaaaaaaaa and the husbands being involved just makes it better. pic.twitter.com/JfPKYurZRQ — 🇨🇴🇩🇴❤️‍🔥😈 (@_melanielee_) May 6, 2024

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has finally arrived! As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans can expect even more drama between Teresa Giudice and John and Rachel Fuda.

Do you like the husbands being such a big part of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.