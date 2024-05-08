Joe Gorga claps back at Teresa Giudice as she teases new RHONJ scandal

Time does not heal all wounds when it comes to Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars no longer speak after years of fighting with things coming to a head during the Season 13 finale and reunion.

When Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, it was the final straw in the family feud.

The RHONJ Season 13 reunion show came to a close, with Joe and Melissa agreeing not to speak with Louie and Teresa anymore.

However, that doesn’t mean the foursome has stopped talking about each other, especially now that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has kicked off.

Teresa proved that during her recent appearance on The Talk when she called out Melissa and Joe for making her wedding about them as well as saying her parents give her signs she made the right choice to cut them off.

Joe Gorga claps back at Teresa Giudice

The Instagram account @jerseydollsss shared part of Teresa’s appearance on The Talk, where she spoke about her parents as well as Melissa and Joe. After sharing the fallout of them skipping her wedding, Teresa brought up her parents.

“I get signs from my parents all the time that I am on the right track because your family members should not hurt you,” Teresa expressed.

Well, Joe got wind of the interview and popped into the comments section to clap back at Teresa for bringing up their deceased parents.

“Wow, she is a sick human being. Manipulation at the deflection of her disgusting behavior. Her parents from heaven are telling her she is on the right path to hurt their son. That’s some sick s**t,” Joe wrote in the comments section.

Pic credit: @jerseydollsss/Instagram

While RHONJ viewers won’t see Joe and Melissa interact with Louie and Teresa, the latter teases that something does go down with all of them on Season 14.

Teresa Giudice teases new The Real Housewives of New Jersey scandal

During her appearance on The Talk, Teresa also gave RHONJ fans some tea on the new season.

“This season, something else comes out that I was shocked to hear,” she shared referring to her brother and sister-in-law.

Teresa didn’t go into details but she did let The Talk host Jerry O’Connell know she isn’t going anywhere.

The OG star has no plans to leave the show even as Andy Cohen made it clear that filming for The Real Housewives of New Jersey go on this way.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy revealed the way the show was filmed for Season 14 isn’t sustainable for the future.

What do you think of Joe and Teresa’s recent comments?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.