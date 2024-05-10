Margaret Josephs calls Jackie an ‘ingrate’ and hints Teresa should leave RHONJ

Margaret Josephs is not pulling punches when it comes to her castmates and during a recent interview, she slammed Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice.

The once-close friendship between the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members is in shambles, with an interesting season underway.

Margaret has no desire to make amends with her nemesis Teresa, or her once close friend Jackie, and she made that very clear in a recent interview.

Margaret called the Weight of Beautiful author an “ingrate” after she tossed her to the side like last season’s Gucci loafers.

Interestingly, their unexpected feud started over Jackie’s book and we’ll see how it plays out on the show.

As for Teresa, their longstanding feud has shown no signs of ending and the 57-year-old confessed she wants nothing to do with the OG.

Margaret Josephs sheds light on her feud with ‘ingrate’ Jackie Goldschneider

The RHONJ cast is on a press tour for Season 14 and during a recent chat with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Margaret held nothing back.

While discussing her former friend Jackie Goldschneider, she noted that the publication of Jackie’s book started their feud, as everyone had received an advanced copy except Margaret.

“I thought it was weird and I felt like she was trying to stick it to me so I was hurt,” admitted the Jersey Housewife, noting that she had given Jackie her entire press list to help promote her book.

Margaret said when she brought up the issue with Jackie, she hit back, calling her “entitled” and claiming they were not that close.

“It was just very bizarre, her reaction,” reasoned Margaret. “She could’ve just said ‘I’m so sorry I’ll send you the book.'”

“She is an ingrate… she’s a disappointment,” added the Bravo star.

Margaret thinks it’s time for Teresa to leave RHONJ

When talks turned to the Jersey OG, Margaret didn’t hold back.

“She means nothing in my life,” exclaimed Margaret. “I wouldn’t even know a person like Teresa Giudice, the person that she is now.”

The RHONJ star said she met the mom of four after her jail stint and at that time she was “humble, sweet, and kind.”

However, Margaret thinks Teresa is a different person today, and amid the cast divide, thinks it’s time for her to exit the franchise

She hinted that if Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas is as rich as he claims, she doesn’t understand why they are still on the show.

“I think if someone’s husband is just so wealthy and preaches it all the time I don’t know why his wife is at subway shops slinging bologna,” said Margaret.

“So maybe it’s time for her to go, I don’t know, that’s all I have to say,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.