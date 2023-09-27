Jackie Goldschneider names Margaret Josephs as her ‘least favorite’ RHONJ castmate amid feud

Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs have confirmed claims that they are feuding as filming continues on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During a recent interview, Jackie named Margaret as her “least favorite” castmate, although she didn’t go into many details about why.

Monsters and Critics reported days ago that the former friends recently had a falling out over Jackie’s new book, The Weight of Beautiful.

The drama started because Margaret wanted the credit for the 46-year-old’s book deal with Simon and Schuster.

However, Jackie has refused to give her friend credit for that, and it has caused a major rift in their friendship.

Meanwhile, Margaret also talked about their feud in a recent interview, where she named several people from the cast that she’s close with and omitted Jackie’s name.

Jackie Goldschneider says Margaret Josephs is her least favorite RHONJ castmate

We’ve seen the close bond between Jackie and Margaret over the years, and while we heard about their rift, it didn’t seem like a major deal.

However, Jackie’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night proved us wrong.

During one segment of the late-night show, the newly-published author was asked to name her “least favorite” Jersey Housewife “right now,” and her answer was surprising.

“I mean, I don’t wanna ruin the season, but I’m going through something with Margaret,” she admitted.

All About the Real Housewives was the first to share the news about Jackie and Margaret’s feud on their podcast.

The hosts revealed that their issues started because of Jackie’s book.

“I think Margaret insinuated she got Jackie the book deal,” noted the hosts. “That’s really what it is. That’s what she’s fighting with Margaret about.”

Margaret Josephs names her favorite cast members and omits Jackie Goldschneider

Meanwhile, Margaret threw a bit of shade at Jackie during a recent chat with Us Weekly.

When asked to name her favorite Housewives to film with, the 56-year-old listed several people on the show, but there was no mention of Jackie.

“Obviously, Melissa is one of my closest,” said Margaret, who also mentioned Dolores and even newbie Rachel Fuda.

“Jen Fessler’s amazing, those are the people who I’m just so bonded to, and I’m very blessed,” she continued.

When asked why she didn’t mention Jackie, the RHONJ star seemed caught off guard and awkwardly responded, “You know, I love Jackie. I do love Jackie…for whatever reason, it’s not the same right now, but I’m sure it will be.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.