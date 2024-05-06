John Fuda issues press release accusing RHONJ cast of attempt to ‘disparage his character’

John Fuda was prepped and ready for The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere, knowing his past would be a storyline.

However, he had a little surprise up his sleeve, and it might be the first time we’ve ever seen this done by a cast member.

John promptly posted a press release just as the show aired last night.

The professional note for “Immediate release” was his response to certain RHONJ cast members attempting to “disparage his character.”

If you watched the premiere, you’ve already witnessed the altercation between John and Teresa Giudice.

Their feud, which also involves Teresa’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, stems from Season 13 when Louie allegedly hired a private investigator to dig up dirt about the cast.

During the tumultuous Season 13 reunion, John also accused Louie of contacting his incarcerated ex in an attempt to get information about him.

John Fuda issues press release for RHONJ castmates trying to ‘disparage his character’

The RHONJ Season 14 premiere proved that John has not resolved his issues with Teresa and Louie since the reunion.

However, he came face to face with the OG during the first event for the season, and things got nasty.

Louie skipped out on the event, leaving Teresa to confront John on his behalf, and she went low with the blows and exposed his criminal past.

However, John issued a press release “in response to recent attempts by his fellow castmates on The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) to bring up his past to cast him in a negative light.”

In the document, he also stated, “While I’m not proud of every aspect of my history, I’ve worked tirelessly to overcome challenges and strive for a better future. I refuse to be defined by my past mistakes.”

John Fuda gets support from RHONJ fans on social media

After sharing the press release on Instagram, several RHONJ fans took to the comments to shower John with support.

“You are supported John. Everyone has a past and deserves to make things right and change their lives. You have done just that! Be proud!” wrote one commenter.

“Preach it to the choir!!! John!!!👏👏👏 very proud of you and your resilience!🙏🏼,” said someone else.

A Jersey viewer exclaimed, “You are the man Louie wishes he could be. You are strong and steadfast and a wonderful family man. You have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Someone else added, “People see Teresa for who she is and what she married. We love the Fudas.”

Who are you siding with in this Jersey feud? Are you Team John or Team Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.