RHONJ spoilers: Jenn Fessler calls Rachel Fuda drama ‘boring’

Jenn Fessler isn’t here for the drama that Rachel Fuda is bringing her way on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As we saw on the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show, cracks are forming in Rachel and Jenn’s once-close friendship.

Rachel disagreed with Jenn playing nice with Teresa Giudice, especially after what Tre said about John Fuda.

RHONJ viewers saw Margaret Josephs get in on coming for Jenn for being friendly with Teresa, too, resulting in Jenn leaving Joe Gorga’s party early and Rachel crying in the bathroom.

The latest preview for The Real Housewives of New Jersey gives fans a tease at a sit down between Jenn and Rachel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It should surprise no one that the chat doesn’t go well, and Rachel cries again.

RHONJ star Jenn Fessler calls Rachel Fuda drama ‘boring’

The video shows Rachel and Jenn meeting to hash things out. Jenn appears annoyed at the entire situation, including when Rachel breaks down seconds into the conversation.

Even though Jenn doesn’t like seeing Rachel cry, she’s confused by the situation. The more Rachel tries to explain her feelings with the waterworks on, the more Jenn gets frustrated.

Jenn bluntly tells Rachel she doesn’t “get it” at all, referencing why Rachel is so upset. In her confessional, Jenn calls out Rachel’s BS and wants to squash the drama because “it’s boring.”

Back at the chat, Rachel expresses why she’s hurt again because of Jenn and Teresa’s sit-down. Jenn loses patience, explaining that the conversation wasn’t about Rachel or John at first, and when Teresa brought them up, Jenn advocated for Rachel.

Through a flashback, we see Teresa clarifying her drug dealer comment and giving John props as a father and husband. While Jenn thinks that’s a win, Rachel’s look reveals she doesn’t agree.

Oh yes, the tension is mounting between these two as the cast alliances begin the RHONJ Season 14 shift.

What have Rachel Fuda and Jenn Fessler said about the RHONJ feud?

We know there’s plenty of The Real Housewives of New Jersey left to play out to learn what exactly goes down between Jenn and Rachel.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachel has made it clear that she feels betrayed by Jenn. For her part, though, Jenn hasn’t said much about the subject yet, but her message will be coming.

There will also be drama between Jenn and Margaret, who have been friends for years.

The tides are changing in New Jersey, and Jenn Fessler is caught in the middle of a lot of chaos, thanks to Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs.

Are you Team Rachel or Team Jenn?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.