RHONJ fans slam Jenn Fessler for leaving Rails Steak House: ‘She runs away from everything’

Jenn Fessler had many fans when she joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey last year.

Viewers warmed up to her because of her candor in reacting to the drama between the cast members.

However, things changed considerably for her during Season 14 when she got more immersed in the drama than ever before.

Her loyalty to Margaret Josephs echoed through the season like a halo effect, making it difficult for her to build connections with people like Teresa Giudice.

Jenn stayed for the entire season and even played a big part in the drama at Rails Steak House, serving as mediator alongside Dolores Catania.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t there for the entire event because she walked away after realizing the true extent of the conflict between the women.

Jenn Fessler doesn’t want to associate herself with drama

As she walked away from the table, she said she didn’t associate herself with that level of conflict.

It makes sense because it was right after Danielle Cabral hurled a glass pitcher at Jennifer Aydin and vaulted over the table to attack her.

Bravo shared footage of the scene on Instagram, and the comments section was filled with critics reacting to Jenn walking out of the event.

“What is Jen Fessler doing there she has no story line and she runs away from everything,” one fan complained.

Being a part of screaming matches comes with the territory of RHONJ, so the fan does bring up a great point.

That said, Jenn isn’t a full-time cast member, so she doesn’t need a full-fledged storyline to be involved in the drama.

Another fan felt Jenn walked away because “she’s afraid everyone’s going to find out to face she is and how she has no backbone when she’s around certain people.”

“She can’t do that with both of them sitting right in front of her.”

Another fan aired their belief that “Jen F isn’t fit for jersey she needs to go.”

Sometimes, cast members don’t get caught up in the drama, and walking away is a sign of defeat in fans’ eyes.

“Jen F is not up to this kind of group,” another fan said.

“She will listen to the gossip, but when the fights start she runs.”

“Not a good fit.”

RHONJ Season 15 will look different

With a cast overhaul planned for RHONJ Season 15, there’s a high chance Jenn will not be asked back.

The show is expected to move in a different direction, meaning many current cast members may be fired.

We should have more clarity early next year.

