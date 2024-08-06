Teresa Giudice claims RHONJ fans will ‘see the truth’ at the alternate reunion

Teresa Giudice has once again claimed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will soon know the truth.

Ahead of Season 14 of RHONJ, Teresa promised fans would learn the truth when she exposed the liars in her cast.

However, that has yet to happen after her lawyer meeting with Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Jackie Goldschneider bombed.

Teresa called out production, claiming she had receipts to prove what Margaret Josephs did, but it wasn’t aired.

The RHONJ OG is doubling down on the fact her truth will be shown very soon.

There isn’t a traditional reunion, but apparently, the alternate will drop some bombshells, too.

While attending Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2events, Teresa spoke out about the non-traditional reunion recently filmed at Rails Steakhouse.

“I was happy with it. The viewers are going to have to see how it plays out, I can’t give it away, but I feel good with it,” Teresa told People magazine.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast was split into two groups to rewatch and comment on the Season 14 finale. Even though it doesn’t sound that entertaining to us, Teresa insisted there is still more of her story that fans see play out.

“You’ll see the truth. Everything I’ve been saying all along has been the truth. I don’t lie, I’m not fake. I don’t put fake storylines out there. I don’t hurt other people’s families,” she stated.

Teresa shared that those who have been on this RHONJ journey with her for all these years will see her truth come out, and she’s ready for it to finally happen.

“So I’m ready for the truth to be out there,” Teresa spilled to People magazine.

What is the RHONJ Season 14 alternate reunion?

On Sunday, August 11, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Off the Rails special will hit Bravo airwaves.

Teresa will watch the finale with her pals Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin and comment on it.

In another room, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jenn Fessler will do the same thing.

The two groups allegedly won’t cross paths or interact, except Dolores Catania, who’s rumored to split time between the groups.

The special has only one part, and it’s only one hour, so the producers better pack some juicy entertainment into it. Fans are not happy with the lack of a reunion.

Teresa Giudice vows her truth will come out, and she and her husband, Luis Ruelas, will be vindicated.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.