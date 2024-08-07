The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is getting a watch party instead of a traditional reunion.

It turns out that the decision wasn’t what the RHONJ cast wanted, even amid the divide.

When Andy Cohen announced a traditional reunion was a no-go, many The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans assumed it was because the cast couldn’t be in the same room.

Dolores Catania recently spoke out on the hot topic as she hyped the Off the Rails special.

The alternate reunion features the cast in two rooms back at Rails Steakhouse watching the finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the cast wanted a sit-down and face-off, just like in past years.

Dolores Catania reveals RHONJ cast ‘wanted’ a traditional reunion, says they were ready for ‘combat’

Speaking with OK magazine, Dolores shut down claims the cast didn’t want to be in the same room for the reunion.

“Oh no. They wanted to sit,” she replied. “They had their dresses ready. I had never seen this group so excited to go to the reunion because it was going to be World War III. It was going to be hand-to-hand combat. Yeah, that’s what it was. They were like, ‘I got my dress. I’m ready to go.’ It was that way.” Dolores shared with the outlet.

The Bravo personality weighed in on how the women were ready for a reunion and why she understood that the decision to change the format was necessary.

“Then I think it was a decision that they had to make. However, we also all left not so stressed out. The different rooms kind of worked out. It did,” she shared with OK magazine.

Dolores’ comments come as Andy Cohen doubles down on canceling the reunion.

Andy Cohen addressed RHONJ’s canceled reunion again

Earlier today on his Radio Andy Show, Andy took a call that wondered if the producer stepping in during Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s fight in the Season 14 finale was what prompted the canceled reunion.

The WWHL host admitted that after watching Season 14, the powers that be sat with what to do next for a while. It became clear that having a reunion couldn’t provide closure or a way forward with the Jersey women.

“Reunions are meant to move forward and move through issues in a way,” he said. “You want there to be resolution, and there was never going to be any resolution on any level about any of these issues.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the issues have also made it clear to Andy that a reboot for RHONJ is necessary.

The Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was the end of the era, that’s for sure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.