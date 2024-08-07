Jennifer Aydin mocked for calling Luis Ruelas ‘a stand up guy’ amid RHONJ backlash

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin doesn’t know when to sit back and be quiet.

Jennifer has come under fire yet again for opening her mouth when she should have said nothing.

The latest mocking of Jennifer comes after Luis “Louie” Ruelas issued an apology for what he said about Margaret Josephs’ family on the RHONJ finale.

Louie’s apology flopped as he made excuses and blamed Margaret for his on-screen behavior.

Being Teresa Giudice’s lackey, Jennifer rushed to defend Louie for his words and actions as his apology made the rounds on social media.

The Instagram fan account @allabouttrh, which is a Tre and Jennifer fan account, posted Louie’s statement and Jennifer was quick to respond to it.

“Louie is amazing! It’s not easy to take all of this negative energy when you’re just trying to do the right thing while everyone is watching! In the heat of the moment, people say things they don’t really mean.,” Jennifer wrote.

She defended his actions because of all the drama Louie and Teresa have been through courtesy of his ex and more.

“There was a lot that Louie & Teresa and their whole family were dealing with. I know Louie- he is a stand up guy and would never intentionally say anything hurtful in a clear mindset. He was obviously extremely overwhelmed and frustrated. I hope this ex will finally leave them alone and everybody in their lives stop talking to her. They are happily married. Move on!” the Bravo personality said.

Jennifer weighs in. Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Jennifer Aydin mocked for calling Luis Ruelas a ‘stand up guy’ amid RHONJ finale backlash

It didn’t take long for the comments section to become flooded with replies, taking aim and making fun of Jennifer for her words.

“Shut up you need to go maybe they can replace you with your husbands lover,” read one comment.

Another one wrote, “Good God… this is just craziness! This is evil! Making excuse for evil behaviour means you accept it!”

Jennifer was told to be quiet and called “nuts.” Several critics said they were happy she wouldn’t be back.

There was also a user who wasn’t buying what Jennifer was selling about Louie.

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Others suggested that Jennifer was scared of Louie, while some wanted her to shut up and “sit down.”

A different critic even mocked her with a comment about Jan Brady, IYKYK.

The critics of RHONJ weigh in. Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

“u r an instigator alot of the times. Try to be a Delores and make peace instead,” said a critic, while another one expressed that her defending Louie won’t save her job.

One critic thought where Jennifer chose to defend Louie was interesting, aka the Instagram fan account that stans her and Teresa and slams the rest of the RHONJ cast.

Jennifer was called “the queen of mean” and had a user issue her a warning that Louie would come for her one day, too, in the form of a lawsuit because she couldn’t keep her mouth shut.

Jennifer has more critics. Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

More RHONJ critics come for Jennifer Aydin

“Girl please! that’s rich coming from someone who has such a pious opinion. Keep it moving,” hit back one critic.

Another critic asked if she was joking before slamming Jennifer, Teresa, and Louie. BS was also called and Jennifer was bashed for constantly defending Teresa.

The RHONJ star was also told to check on her husband, Bill Aydin, in the pool house because it could need “sanitizing.”

The fans descend. Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Several more users wanted to know when Jennifer would apologize to Nate Cabral for body shaming him so she could get back at Danielle Cabral.

Jennifer was also told to try being humble instead of entitled due to her privilege.

More critics weigh in. Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Jennifer Aydin has been dragged for speaking her mind recently. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she was blasted for her comments about the impending RHONJ reboot.

What do you think of Jennifer standing up for Louie?

In other Tre and Louie news, Teresa has once again promised she will be vindicated thanks to the upcoming alternate reunion special, and you can read what she had to say here.

