Luis Ruelas says he’s ‘disappointed in my actions’ after RHONJ finale, blames Margaret Josephs for behavior

Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas has broken his silence following backlash over The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Louie was dragged for the comments he made wishing harm on Margaret Josephs family, especially her son.

It’s no secret that Louie and Teresa blame Margaret for every bad thing that happens in their lives.

Although RHONJ fans learned Jackie Goldschneider was the one who initially spoke to Louie’s ex, not Margaret, that hasn’t stopped Teresa and Louie from going all in on Margaret.

Louie finally spoke about what he said in the finale, taking a break from his vacation in Greece with Teresa to do damage control.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Louie made a statement that included him blaming Margaret for playing a part in his behavior.

Luis Ruelas says he’s ‘disappointed in my actions’ after RHONJ finale, blames Margaret Josephs

Kicking off his message, Louie admitted the finale was hard for him to watch, and he wanted to talk about it with everyone.

“After watching the finale I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs son. The reason he was even brought up was because I have been dealing with being falsely accused of calling Margarets son at his work, which is simply not true,” Louie wrote.

Teresa’s husband went on to say that Margaret has been putting out the story that he called her son for over a year, and it’s been hard for him to deal with the lie. Louie did take accountability for saying the hateful thing about Maargaret’s son.

“Still I know better not to bring asomeone’s child up and it is something I deeply regret, so I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong,” he expressed.

The Bravo personality admitted he and his wife have been dealing with a lot of “toxicity” surrounding the show and things going on that fans don’t see, while still throwing some blame at Margaret.

“We have been dealing with a lot of frustrating things behind the scenes and it has been very hard for our entire family and my children who have been really impacted by all that’s happened at the hands of certain people. Two wrongs don’t make a right and I deeply regret saying what I did,” Louie ended his message.

Louie breaks his silence after the RHONJ finale. Pic credit: @louiearuelas/Instagram

The statement came as Teresa and Louie’s future on the RHONJ remains up in the air.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa under fire from The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans

There’s no question that Teresa and her man are used to dealing with the trolls and haters. However, recently, they have come under fire even more from the critics.

Luis was put on blast as being the one stressing out Teresa, even though she and her friends blame that on Margaret, too.

The couple has been mocked while celebrating their second anniversary in Mykonos, as they appear to be trying to take attention away from how they acted in the finale.

RHONJ fans aren’t happy either that an argument between Louie and Teresa about money was in the season trailer but never aired.

Luis Ruelas has addressed his behavior in The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale. What did you think of his statement?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.