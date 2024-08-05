Danielle Cabral shades Jennifer Aydin as RHONJ fans call Nate Cabral ‘hottest husband on NJ’

Danielle Cabral has hit back at Jennifer Aydin in the best possible way as The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans gush over Nate Cabral.

The RHONJ Season 14 finale featured Jennifer and Danielle getting into yet another altercation.

Things got ugly when Jennifer made a comment about Nate that sent Danielle into a rage.

While Jennifer was very proud of herself for insulting Nate and his “man boobs,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are not on her side.

That was proven more than ever when Danielle took to Instagram today to throw shade at Jennifer and show off her hunky husband.

It was a video tribute to Nate, as well as displayed her happy marriage for all to see.

Danielle Cabral shades Jennifer Aydin after explosive The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale

The Instagram footage featured Danielle doing a photoshoot with Nate, where he posed with his shirt in various positions. Danielle even got in on the action, giving her man hugs and kisses and simply gushing over him.

Words across the video took aim at Jennifer, saying, “IT’S NOT ABOUT YOU; IT’S ABOUT THE PERSON MAKING FUN OF YOU.”

Nate shared his story of growing up being a little heavier and the insecurity that gave him.

For her part, Danielle declared that this is how one gets even.

“Checkmate 👑 Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them…what kind of life they’re living. The choices they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who we are, what we do, and how we live,” she wrote as part of her caption.

Danielle went on to call miserable people and reminded her fans that hate and evil never wind out in the end. The Bravo personality also took a moment to sing Nate’s praises.

“To my husband, you are BEAUTIFUL, and I adore you. 🫶 ‘Till the wheels fall off, baby!!! Thank you for being such a good sport. @natecabral5,” Danielle stated.

The comments section of Danielle’s post was filled with fans shouting out Nate.

RHONJ fans call Nate Cabral ‘hottest husband on NJ’

One fan wrote, “Nate is fine AF! 🔥 Danielle is beautiful 😍,” while a different one took aim at Bill Aydin, referring to him as “boring” and “uninterested” in his wife and family.

That wasn’t the only comment dragging Jennifer and Bill. Another fan pointed out that Jennifer was just jealous because her husband would rather sleep in the pool house than with her.

Nate was also given the label of the sexiest man from the Real Househusbands of New Jersey.

Not only was Nate complimented on his good looks but also his good-hearted nature, his love for Danielle and their life together.

“You have the hottest husband on NJ,” said another fan.

Danielle Cabral and Nate Cabral are living their best life after the RHONJ drama with Jennifer Aydin.

The landscape of RHONJ has forever been changed and the finale very well could be the last time we see Danielle and Jennifer on-screen together.

Andy Cohen confirmed a reboot is happening for Season 15 of the Bravo show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jennifer got dragged for her response to the news, while Danielle is looking toward to future.

What did you think of Danielle’s response to Jennifer dissing Nate?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.